Richa Chadha, in a lurex tiered dress, is our vacay fashion goals

Richa Chadha is setting the mood on Instagram. The actor, on Wednesday shared a slew of pictures of herself and they are giving us major vacation fashion goals for all the pending beach trips. The actor is an absolute fashionista who never fails to amaze us the poise and precision that she carries all her attires with.

Richa, when not working for the big screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots and they are a treat for sore eyes. On Wednesday, Richa shared her fashion mantra with her Instagram family, accompanied by snippets from one of her recent fashion photoshoots.

For the pictures, Richa played muse to the designer house Essgee and picked a breezy flowy dress from the shelves of the designer house. Richa opted for a slip-in lured tired black dress, intricately printed in white dots. The midriff-baring dress hugged Richa's shape perfectly and showed off her curves. The dress came with a corset detail and tiers below the waist. Richa accessorised the look with a belt detail near to the waist as she posed for the pictures.

With the pictures, Richa also shared her fashion state of mind and her love for black. "When in doubt, go for black," Richa's fashion mantra is short, simple and effective. Take a look at her pictures here:

Richa accessorised her look for the day with statement ear studs and a ring from the house of The Jewel Factor and Bansri Mehta Designs. Richa's dress is attributed to the designer house Essgee. The dress worn by Richa is priced at ₹5,500 in the designer's official website.

Styled by hairstylist Ashis Bogi, Richa left her long tresses open in curls around her shoulder with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Shayli, Richa opted for a minimal makeup look. She grey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of red lipstick.

