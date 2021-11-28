Richa Chadha belly dancing to ‘So I want you’ is hottest fitness inspo | Watch

Even though it has its origins in Egypt, belly dance is a universally loved low-impact exercise as it aides in weight loss, tones muscles, improves their posture and helps the practitioners to relax and Bollywood actor Richa Chadha was seen reaping the most of its benefits this Sunday. Making chest rolls and complex torso movements look so easy, Richa burnt calories by belly dancing to Kylie M Bailey's ‘So I want you’ track and it is the hottest fitness inspiration on the Internet today.

Taking to her social media handle, Richa shared a video that gave a glimpse of her intense belly dancing session. The video featured the diva donning white sports bra teamed with a pair of tights to ace her athleisure look as she left her curly tresses open down her back.

Though belly dancing isolates the muscles for moves such as twisting the abdomen and hip movements, Richa nailed the chest rolls. She shared in the caption, “Here’s a fun way to crack your ribs. #chestrolls #fusiondance #bellydancelove (sic).”

Benefits:

There is no therapy that peps up one’s mood in a jiffy than dancing, especially belly dance as it is likened to a state of meditation courtesy its circular and flowing movements along with repetitious swaying. In cases of anxiety or mild depression, belly dancing can be used for de-stressing as its fast movements declutter the brain, stimulate a fun reaction and induce a state of mental relaxation.

The flow of nature’s lubricant or the synovial fluid in the lower back and hip joints is enhanced since a full range of gentle and repetitive motions are put on the joints and ligaments due to the hip drops, circles, figure eights movements and shimmies. Belly dancing can also help prevent lower back problems and relieve back stress when the pelvis is tipped forward or tucked in the various movements.

Long hours of sitting during the current work from home situation or a sedentary lifestyle might cause constant compression of the disks or unnatural curving forward of the spine due to weak muscles group. Belly dancing counters it and helps tone the muscles which further improve one’s posture.

Unlike other dance forms like ballet which deform the skeleton, belly dancing targets the muscle groups in the neck, spine, abdomen, pelvis and trunk which work in favour of the body’s physical inclinations instead of against it. Belly dancing can ideally be part of a weight loss program as it can burn up to 300 calories per hour though it may vary depending on one’s dancing intensity.

As the congestion in the pelvic area is alleviated due to the rolling of the hips, movements in figure of eights and undulations, belly dancing improves circulation and exudes feeling of relaxation to the pelvic area which keeps PMS woes at bay.

Originated in Egypt, the Arabic expression of belly dancing is also called Raqs Sharqi.

