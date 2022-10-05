Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal wows in a unique maximalist saree lehenga at wedding reception: See pics and video

Actors Richa Chadha, dressed in a unique maximalist saree lehenga, and Ali Fazal, in a long coat and pants set, hosted their wedding reception party in Mumbai last night. Their friends from the industry, including Hrithik Roshan with his girlfriend Saba Azad, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta, and more stars and family members attended the star-studded affair. The bride even reunited with her Masaan co-star Vicky Kaushal at her reception. Pictures and videos of the couple from the party are taking over the internet. Keep scrolling to know more details.

Richa Chaddha dons a unique saree lehenga for her reception party

On Tuesday night, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted their wedding reception party in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the couple and their friends from Bollywood at the star-studded affair. While Richa slipped into a unique look for a bride in a maximalist saree lehenga, Ali Fazal complemented her in a structured long coat, pants and shirt set. Several paparazzi accounts shared their pictures and videos on Instagram, and a few showed Richa and Ali greeting her Masaan co-star Vicky Kaushal. Check out the snippets from the reception below. (Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's royal andaaz in ethnic outfits prove white is an eternal wedding colour: See new pics)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal stun in experimental looks at their reception. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding the heavily-embroidered saree lehenga, Richa Chadha's ensemble comes from the shelves of Anamika Khanna's clothing label and boasts of the designer's distinctive design. It has no sleeves, a deep V neckline, colourful heavy embroidery, sequin and mirror embellishments, tassel additions, intricate patchwork, scalloped hemline, and an intricately embroidered pallu placed elegantly on her shoulders.

Richa accentuated the beauty of her experimental look by donning oxidised silver jewellery, including a matha patti, dangling jhumkis, statement rings, hath phool, and bracelets. The star rounded off her look with a glossy coral lip shade, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pose with Vicky Kaushal. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal posed with Richa in an equally experimental ensemble that screamed regal elegance. The star wore a long black coat featuring puffed shoulders, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, and a structured silhouette. He teamed it with a collared button-up white shirt and black straight-fit pants. Lastly, dress shoes and a back-swept hairdo rounded it all off.