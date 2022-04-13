Rihanna bares it all for new pregnancy photoshoot, internet calls it iconic: See all pics inside

Singer, actor, fashion designer and businesswoman Rihanna has always been unapologetic with her fashion sense. Therefore, when she announced her pregnancy, her fans couldn't expect any less from the star. Ever since announcing her pregnancy with her partner A$AP Rocky, the star has displayed fiery fashion-forward maternity looks. Now, she's the star of American Vogue's May issue, and it is everything iconic. The Diamond singer slipped into a fiery red lace bodysuit and matching gloves for the publication's cover and bared it all for the breathtaking photoshoot.

On Monday evening, Rihanna stopped the internet by sharing pictures from her maternity photoshoot on her Instagram page. The star shared several snippets from the shoot, which took place in a Parisian hotel room during the city's fashion week. She displayed her baby bump unapologetically in the photos and wore stunning ensembles in each of them. (Also Read: Rihanna's see-through black gown sizzles maternity fashion at Oscars after-party)

The first picture shows Rihanna lounging on a luxurious couch and baring her baby bump. She slipped into a chic black coat from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and teamed it with belly chains by Messika.

The second photo shows Rihanna standing majestically on the balcony of her Parisian hotel and draped in a Marc Jacobs coat. She wore Savage X Fenty briefs, pointed white heels, earrings and a diamond ring with the ensemble.

Rihanna displayed her baby bump while enjoying a bubble bath and wearing nothing but a beauteous necklace and stud earrings for the third click. She teamed it up with a messy bun and glowing face.

Rihanna looked glorious in the white strapless dress she wore during the photoshoot. It is from the shelves of the label Alaïa and comes in a figure-hugging silhouette, plunging neckline and a short train.

Dressed in a red patterned jacket and bodycon skirt with a floor-sweeping train by Rick Owens, Rihana slayed her look in the fifth image. She wore diamond studs and statement rings with the ensemble.

In the end, Rihanna chose an haute couture see-through gown with a luxurious veil for one picture, a multi-hued crop jacket and briefs teamed with leather boots and futuristic shades for another. The black gown is from Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens dress.

After Rihanna shared the pictures, the internet filled the comments section praising her and calling it a legendary and iconic moment. See some of the comments.

