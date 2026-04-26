Rihanna performs aarti, dances with Ambanis in brown maxi dress; Isha, Shloka and Radhika Merchant stun in chic outfits

Rihanna is currently in India for the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty. After serving a series of stunning looks at the event and leaving fashion watchers taking notes, the global pop star is back in the spotlight, this time for a grand welcome hosted by the Ambani family at their residence.

Rihanna joins the Ambani family for a glamorous celebration. (Instagram/@manav.manglani)

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In photos doing the rounds online, Rihanna is seen posing with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani. In one frame, she takes part in aarti, while another captures her celebrating with a shower of flower petals. Other glimpses show her dancing, playing fugdi, and sharing warm hugs with the Amabani family, reflecting the lively and festive mood of the gathering. (Also read: Rihanna goes all out with Indian jewellery at Fenty Beauty launch, from diamond haathphool to Mughal-inspired earrings )

What Rihanna wore

The superstar opted for a rich, chocolate-brown silk maxi dress that features a high, draped neckline and a fluid, floor-length silhouette that perfectly captures her signature "cool-girl" glamour. Breaking the monochrome palette with her expert eye for contrast, she accessorized with an oversized dark forest green Lady Dior clutch in the house's iconic quilted cannage pattern.

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{{^usCountry}} The ensemble was elevated by high-octane details, including a chunky, crystal-embellished choker that mirrors the sparkle in her dramatic, drop earrings. Rihanna finished the look with a bold red manicure and her signature henna-inspired hand tattoos. Ambanis stun in stylish outfits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ensemble was elevated by high-octane details, including a chunky, crystal-embellished choker that mirrors the sparkle in her dramatic, drop earrings. Rihanna finished the look with a bold red manicure and her signature henna-inspired hand tattoos. Ambanis stun in stylish outfits {{/usCountry}}

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When it comes to the Ambani family, making a fashion statement is second nature. For the occasion, ‘choti bahu’ Radhika opted for a look from Miu Miu, featuring a white embellished shirt with crystal dandelion details, paired with a matching beige embroidered skirt. Statement earrings, neutral heels, and soft waves completed her elegant ensemble.

Isha Ambani, showcasing her fashion flair, chose a striking red dress from Chanel. The vibrant crimson outfit featured a sheer overlay with delicate beadwork and a floor-sweeping pleated skirt, leaning into a bold monochromatic aesthetic.

Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta exuded understated elegance in a floral lace midi skirt paired with a classic white puff-sleeve blouse. She finished the look with pointed-toe white flats and emerald drop earrings, adding a refined, practical touch to her feminine style.

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Rihanna is in Mumbai for an event linked to her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, marking her return to India two years after her widely discussed performance in Jamnagar in 2024, which drew global attention.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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