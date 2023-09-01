Rumoured couple Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in stylish casual outfits, serve airport fashion inspiration. Watch

Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, the rumoured couple of Bollywood, are back from their holiday. The duo was spotted at different times at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The two stars are not only incredible actors but also fashionistas and whenever they are in the public eye they make sure to make a fashion statement. Their latest airport looks in chic casual outfits are no exception. While Tamannah can pull off any look to perfection, be it a sartorial saree or a classy pantsuit, Vijay likes to keep his style understated and often wears neutral tones. Together, they are undoubtedly the ultimate couple fashion inspiration and we can't wait for their relationship to become official. Until then, let's take some fashion notes. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma attends Aakhri Sach screening in quirky corset, stylish fit. Internet says 'hit jodi' )

Vijay Verma and Tamannah Bhatia serve airport fashion goals in stylish casual outfits

Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma the rumoured couple of Bollywood were spotted at the airport yesterday donning casual outfits. (HT photo/VarinderChawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ever since their videos and pictures from the airport went viral, social media has been on fire and their fans can't stop gushing over their looks. Both Tamannah and Vijay were seen smiling and looking happy as they were photographed. Tamannah was seen in a brown co-ord set while Vijay opted for a crochet shirt. Their posts are getting several likes and comments from their fans. One fan wrote "Couple Goals" while another commented "Most stylish couple". Let's have a look at their videos.

Decoding Tamannah's stylish airport look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamannah opted for an easy, breezy look in a chocolate brown co-ord set consisting of a bralette top featuring an infinity hem, a sweetheart neckline and thin stripes. She teamed it with a matching full-length cape and a pair of palazzos. Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her outfit with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses and stylish flats. With a minimal make-up look and her hair tied up in a high bun, she exudes chill vibes. If you love Tamannah's dress and want to add it to your wardrobe. Then we have got you covered. Her outfit is from the clothing brand Since 1988 and costs ₹15k.

It will cost you ₹15,000 to add Tamannah Bhatia's brown co-ord set to your wardrobe. (since1988.in)

Decoding Vijay Varma's casual airport look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay Varma , on the other hand, opted for an off-white crochet shirt with half sleeves and open buttons. He teamed it with a pair of light blue, loose-fitting denim trousers and accessorised with a pair of rectangular brown sunglasses, colour-blocked Nike sneakers, a wristwatch and a sleek necklace. We can't wait to see this fashionable couple together.