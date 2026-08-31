Sabyasachi just opened a lavish 26,000 square foot store in Delhi: Here's what true luxury actually means to him

In an era where luxury fashion feels increasingly algorithmic and 'transactional', Sabyasachi Mukherjee is taking a deliberate step back into the physical world. Celebrating a monumental 25 years in fashion, the fashion designer has expanded his grand retail footprint with a massive new 26,000-square-foot flagship store in Mehrauli, Delhi. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi’s New Delhi store designed as a living museum with 300 artworks, antique carpets and Bengal tram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Joining his otherworldly, lavish destinations across Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, this latest Sabyasachi store stands as a testament to the designer's belief that true luxury cannot be rendered through a screen. In a candid August 26 interview with CNBC-TV18, Sabyasachi shared his philosophy on legacy and retail, and explained why he views building brick-and-mortar stores as a crucial long-term strategy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The human antidote to digital isolation

{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on why standard luxury models are stumbling in a digital-first world, Sabyasachi said efficiency has made human connectivity sterile. “One of the reasons why luxury brands and fashion are failing is that we are making the environments of human connectivity very sterile. If we can bring emotion back into business, your business is going to last a little longer,” he said, adding, "One of the reasons why luxury is failing is that luxury was never meant to be transactional; it was meant to be experiential. So, because luxury, per se, in fashion goods and services is becoming more and more transactional, people are finding it disappointing, and they are moving into real luxury, which is about experience. And if you want people to shop for luxury, you need to give them an experience. It's very important." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on why standard luxury models are stumbling in a digital-first world, Sabyasachi said efficiency has made human connectivity sterile. “One of the reasons why luxury brands and fashion are failing is that we are making the environments of human connectivity very sterile. If we can bring emotion back into business, your business is going to last a little longer,” he said, adding, "One of the reasons why luxury is failing is that luxury was never meant to be transactional; it was meant to be experiential. So, because luxury, per se, in fashion goods and services is becoming more and more transactional, people are finding it disappointing, and they are moving into real luxury, which is about experience. And if you want people to shop for luxury, you need to give them an experience. It's very important." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This shift isn't just about how people buy — it's about how people live. Sabyasachi noted a growing cultural fatigue with digital spaces and Instagram culture: “The amount of people who are dropping off from social media and Instagram is alarming, because a lot of people are finally realising that life is short-lived. And one needs to take advantage of that and stop living a passive life online, and get into the real world. If they had to choose between pressing a button and talking to a human, they would choose to talk to a human, especially given how there is o much isolation. And retail will quickly understand that the more you bring people into stores, and the more you give them human connectivity and warmth, the more they will buy.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Playing the long game: legacy over trends

Building 26,000-square-foot palaces filled with antiques, art, and heritage craftsmanship might look like a risky gamble in today's cautious economic climate. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But looking back at a quarter-century of defining Indian fashion, Sabyasachi approaches his legacy with a long-term lens: "I'm building these stores because, you see, my job is to think ahead of time. In the short term, people might think of this as a lavish expense, but I think of it as a long-term investment."

When asked how much courage it takes to step away from current retail trends and chart such a distinct path, Sabyasachi offered a characteristically sharp, witty answer: "It takes one trick. Just get off Instagram."

By tuning out digital noise, Sabyasachi continues to prove that true luxury isn't something you scroll through — it’s something you feel.