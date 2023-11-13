Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Karishma Kapoor and others attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Diwali party. Who wore what

Ever since the Diwali season started, Bollywood celebrities have been busy attending lavish parties and last night was no exception. Top Bollywood celebrities arrived at the grand Diwali party hosted by Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma. The event was nothing short of a glamorous affair with B-town A-listers including Salman Khan, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Orry, Karishma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shanaya Kapoor and others graced the party. Whenever there are Bollywood celebs, there is sure to be fashion inspiration. While some attended the bash in exquisite ethnic outfits, others were dressed to the nines in smart casuals. Scroll down to see who wore what. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar, Nushrratt and others stun at Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash. Who wore what )

Who wore what to Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Diwali party

1. Salman Khan

From Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty, who wore what to Arpita Khan's Diwali party(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Salman Khan arrived in style to attend his sister Arpita Khan's Diwali bash. The Tiger 3 actor kept things understated and his style minimal with just donning a black shirt that fit his body perfectly and flaunted his toned muscles. Paired with a stylish pair of black trousers with a red tie-dye pattern, he made a fashion statement. Styled with black shoes, his statement bracelet and a wrist watch, Bhaijaan completed his Diwali look.

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor is an absolute stunner who can pull off any look to perfection and especially when it comes to ethnic wear, the actress knows how to steal the limelight. Her stylish yet elegant look for the Diwali celebrations was no exception. The diva wore a long purple kurta adorn with intricate gold embroidered heavy detailing all over. With a double collar, elbow-length sleeves and a cut in the middle, it looked chic. She paired it with matching palazzo trousers. Styled with a clutch bag, layered necklace, high heels, wrist watch and stud earrings, she looked just wow.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, the stylish couple of B-town, attended the lavish Diwali party in stunning ethnic outfits. Shilpa was dressed in a mesmerising gold saree with sequin detailing all over. She draped it elegantly around her. Paired with a matching halterneck blouse, she exuded grace and glamour. She accessorised her look with a black clutch bag, green bangles on her wrist and a pair of statement earrings. She finished off her look with loose curls and glam make-up. On the other hand, Raj Kundra looked stunning in a white kurta and trousers.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh arrived for the party with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani and served the couple fashion goals. The adorable B-town couple donned exquisite ethnic outfits. Rakul was dressed in a stunning yellow ensemble that featured a stitched heart neckline blouse with full sleeves. She paired it with a matching duppata and a maxi length skirt with embroidery all over. She looked like an elegant princess with statement earrings, glowing make-up and loose hair, while Jackky looked dapper in a black sequined kurta and dhoti-style trousers.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, the Gen Z style icon, proves her fashion prowess with every look. The stylish diva arrived at the party dressed in a nine-year-old gown. Her stunning saree featured a captivating blush pink saree and sequin work all over. Paired with a matching dazzling blouse with a sweetheart neckline, elbow-length sleeves and a tasselled hem, she looked chic. She finished off her look with a green emerald choker necklace, potli purse, glam make-up and her hair tied up in a neat bun.

Sonakshi Sinha

For her Diwali look, Sonakshi Sinha ditched the saree and the traditional suit and instead donned a crop top and a draped skirt. She gave her ethnic look a modern twist with her head-turning ensemble. Her outfit featured a purple crop top paired with a satin draped skirt. Wearing her matching duppata as a cape, she added extra glamour to her look. She completed her look with a purse, emerald necklace, stunning make-up and open curls.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi stunned in a shimmering lehenga ensemble as she arrived for the Diwali party. Her look consisted of a silver embroidered blouse with a V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves. She paired it with a metallic flared skirt and a fishnet duppata. In terms of accessorising, she kept her outfit to a minimum and only added a clutch to complete her look. With a glam make-up look and loose hair, she looked like a glittering princess.

