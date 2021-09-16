Samantha Akkineni in Banarasi saree serves the perfect wedding look, brides-to-be take notes

Bollywood actor Samantha Akkineni is spreading festive vibes and serving wedding fashion goals with her latest photoshoot, and all the brides-to-be should definitely take cues from her. With the wedding season coming close, many of us, especially the brides, look towards our favourite celebrities' past looks for some inspiration. However, if you love Banarasi sarees and want to wear one on your big day, Samantha's photos should be in your bookmarks.

Samantha took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself wearing a bright red handloom silk saree. She turned into the most beautiful bride ever in the photos, and we are smitten.

The saree is from the shelves of the handloom clothing label, Mavuri Silks. Samantha's good friend and stylist, Preetham Jukalker, conceptualised the look for the shoot. Her vintage gold jewellery is by Jatin Mor Jewels. Sadhna Singh and Koduru Amarnath did her make-up and hair. Scroll ahead to see the full look and how she accessorised it.

Samantha chose a bright red Banarasi saree for the shoot. It came adorned with bespoke gold brocade embroidery in rose patterns and an embroidered border decorated with thread, sequin and jaal work. She wore the six yards with a half-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline and brocade embroidery.

The actor wore the pallu in a traditional style and cinched it on the waist with a gold vintage kamar bandh. Samantha chose kundan jhumkis, a pretty matha patti, a matching gold necklace and red bangles with gold bracelets to accessorised her traditional bridal look.

Samantha tied her locks in a middle-parted hairdo and decorated them with a white gajra. She rounded off her glam with subtle smoky eyes, a dainty red bindi, glowing skin, nude lip shade, on-fleek eyebrows, blushed cheeks and sharp contour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, earlier this year, Samantha made her digital debut with the second season of the Amazon Prime series The Family Man. It also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

