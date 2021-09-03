Samantha Prabhu plays bohemian bride in pink Neeta Lulla lehenga, septum ring

Samantha Ruth Prabhu formerly Samatha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram feed and decided to treat fans to an all new look, one of the actor channelling the ultimate bohemian bride and we have to say, we absolutely love it. While the Boho Bride look is one that has been seen on many actors including Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor, the styling on Samantha is definitely one for the books.

The Superdeluxe actor was seen wearing a pale pink coloured lehenga by ace designer Neeta Lulla, and the picture captions explained that the stunnng ensemble featured crystal, mirror-work and Swarovski details in designs of natural motifs. Samantha looked gorgeous in the ensemble that featured the moon, stars and heavy embellishments along the flared lehenga and the choli with its deep neck and just above the elbow length sleeves. However it was Samantha's styling that truly stole the show, the actor sported minimal nude make-up and a subtle smokey eye with a hint of kohl to give her dark eyes definition. She wore no jewellery except a stunning septum ring that really changed her look and studs in her ears. Samantha's hair was tied in a tight top knot and she looked flawless as she posed effortlessly for the cameras.

Samatha wore jewellery by Vasundhara Diamond, and was styled by Preetham Jukalker.

Samantha recently dropped her last name from her social media handles and her fans and followers grew curious wondering if all was not well between the Family Man actor and her husband Naga Chaitanya. Addressing the drama, Samatha told Film Companion, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.”

Addressing how she was expected to respond to controversies surrounding Family Man as well, Samantha shared that she does not wish to be coerced into reacting, saying, "Everybody wanted me to react to The Family Man issue. There were like 65000 tweets hammering me. I just thought no. I will speak when I have to speak and when I feel like saying something. I will not be bulldozed into saying something.”

