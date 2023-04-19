Samantha Ruth Prabhu in ravishing black outfit sets London on fire during Citadel Global Premiere with Varun Dhawan

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attended the London Global Premiere of Citadel last night. Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Nick Jonas, Russo Brothers, and other stars were also present at the grand event. Samantha and Varun chose chic black ensembles to walk the blue carpet at the star-studded premiere. We especially loved Samantha's outfit for the evening. She slipped into all-black separates for the event and set London on fire with her head-turning elegance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears an all-black outfit to the Citadel Premiere

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attend Citadel Global Premiere. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who will headline Citadel India, attended the London Premiere with the directors of the Indian chapter, Raj & DK. Samantha handpicked a black ensemble from the house of Victoria Beckham for the occasion. Fan pages of the actor shared her pictures and videos on Instagram. They showed Samantha blushing as Varun held her close while posing for pictures. She posed solo, flashed her contagious smile, and showed off her all-black outfit. Check out our download on Samantha and Varun's outfits below.

Samantha's Victoria Beckham all-black outfit features a cropped blouse and a midi-length skirt. While the top features a round neckline, short midriff-baring hem, half-length sleeves, scalloped borders, and a fitted bust, the bottoms have a scalloped high-rise waist, a figure-hugging silhouette, fringe and fur embellishments, and an asymmetric hem.

Samantha wore the ensemble with striking jewels from Bulgari, including a choker necklace, a bracelet, and matching earrings. She rounded it off with black high heels, a messy updo, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheekbones, and a dewy base.

Meanwhile, Varun complemented her in a see-through black jumper, a matching bomber jacket, and baggy-fit pants. He styled the ensemble with a back-swept hairdo, chunky boots, and a trimmed beard.

Citadel India is currently shooting. The Indian chapter is a branch of the international version starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.