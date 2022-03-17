Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Tara Sutaria, who wore the smoking hot white corset and pants set better?

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always delighted the fashion police with her sartorial choices, which speak of her unmistakable elegance. The star's wardrobe is full of steal-worthy looks, ranging from handloom sarees, flirty dresses, stylish co-ords, red carpet-ready gowns and more. Samantha's most recent look for a photoshoot in an all-white ensemble will also take your breath away.

Samantha recently did a photoshoot for which she slipped into a white corset cropped top and matching pants set. The star's stylist Preetham Jukalker styled the actor's glamorous avatar. It reminded us of Tara Sutaria's promotional look for Tadap. Last year in November, Tara wore the same ensemble for promoting her film with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. We are in love with this fashion coincidence.

Check out Samantha and Tara's photos below:

Samantha's outfit features a strapless corset top with figure-sculpting boning on the bodice, black open ribbon ties on the front, cropped and asymmetrically cut hemline, plunging neck, and back ties. In the end, matching white trousers with wide legs, high waistline, and black contrast piping rounded off the ensemble.

Samantha styled the ensemble with just a pair of bold statement earrings adorned with crystal and shimmering embellishments. A messy low ponytail, minimal make-up, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks for the actor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Tara Sutaria wear the same ensemble.

Like Samantha, Tara also styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including embellished hoop earrings, dainty rings, and black heeled boots. In the end, teased and super silky long curly tresses, shimmery eye shadow, nude lip shade, sharp contouring, and blushed cheeks completed her glam picks.

Who do you think nailed the look, Samantha or Tara?

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen next in the mythological film Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Tara is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff.