Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rare airport appearance in a classy white look is proof of her bespoke style: See pics, video

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to make a memorable style statement, even while travelling. If you have followed her sartorial journey, this might not be a surprise. The star's eclectic collection of airport looks alone is a testament to her bespoke sense of style. Case in point: Samantha's latest airport look in an all-white outfit featuring a classy blouse and pants set. Keep scrolling to check out the steal-worthy fashion moment, which she elevated with minimal styling. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 times celebs rocked the red and hot pink colour block trend)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's all-white airport look

On Friday, the paparazzi clicked Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the Mumbai airport. The star arrived in the bay today, dressed in a classy coordinated white outfit and served boss lady vibes. She wore a white blouse and matching pants that should be a part of your fashion mood board. You can take cues from the Yashoda actor and wear it to the airport for long-haul flights, a casual brunch with your girlfriends or a dinner date with your partner. You can add a touch of glam with bold makeup, high heels, and a messy bun or take cues for a minimal look from Samantha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Samantha wore the all-white outfit with gold hoop earrings, clear strap high heels, black tinted sunglasses, rings, and a Louis Vuitton large tote bag. For the glam picks, Samantha chose centre-parted open tresses, nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and a no-makeup look.

Coming to the design details, Samantha's blouse features short sleeves, notch lapel collars, a V neckline, front button closures, an asymmetric hem, and a loose silhouette. She wore it with matching pants featuring flared hem and a fitted silhouette.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves an all-white airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Shaakuntalam. The mythological drama will release in theatres on February 17 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the personal front, Samantha was recently diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She shared the news in October last year.