Samantha Ruth Prabhu nails Barbell Squats with her A team in early morning workout video, here's why you should do it

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cemented herself as one of the fittest celebrities in the film industry. A look at her rigorous workout schedule, and you will also believe us. From strength training exercises to intense cardio routines, Samantha loves mixing things up at the gym to target different parts of her body. However, the actor often prefers lifting weights to any other exercise and constantly pushes her boundaries at the gym with the help of her trainers. And recently, she banded up with her A team and did Barbell Squats at the gym. The video will motivate you to hit the exercise bandwagon and say goodbye to laziness.

On Friday, Samantha took to her Instagram stories to post videos from her early morning exercise session. The clip showed the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor working out at her hotel gym with her trainer. She did three sets of Barbell Squats and captioned the post, "Early mornings with the A-team. Wherever I go...no escaping these crazies." Scroll ahead to see Samantha's exercise video. (Also Read: Loved Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bralette and skirt for Two Two Two song from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal? It costs ₹19k)

The video shows Samantha, dressed in a black tank top and neon green cycling shorts with hair tied in a sleek ponytail, walking up to the barbell and balancing it on her shoulders. Then, with a neutral spine, lifted chest, knees in line with the toes and activated core, Samantha did squats with the barbell on her shoulders. This exercise packs in many benefits for our body. We have listed a few below to motivate you to add Barbell Squats to your routine.

Barbell Squats Benefits:

Barbell Squats help strengthen your core, reduce the risk of injury, burn up calories, strengthen the lower body muscles, boost athletic ability and strength, and improve overall leg and knee strength. Additionally, one can do this exercise anywhere. But never forget to practise it under the guidance of a trained coach.

Meanwhile, Samantha's last appearance was in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a love triangle also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actor is currently filming a yet-untitled movie with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has a couple of other projects in the pipeline, including mythological drama Shaakuntalam and sci-fi thriller Yashoda.