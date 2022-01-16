Samantha Ruth Prabhu will steal your heart in floral angrakha kurti and pants: See photos

After winning the internet with her intense workout videos at the gym, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back with stunning pictures of herself showing off her sartorial prowess. The Family Man actor took to Instagram to post photos from a recent photoshoot for which she slipped into a contemporary ensemble. We are taking styling notes from her.

On January 15, Samantha shared pictures of herself smiling brightly and striking a suave pose for the camera, wearing a stunning printed kurti and matching solid silk pants. Her photos will win over your hearts. "To a New Year of sowing and reaping abundance," Samantha captioned the post.

Take a look:

Samantha wore an angrakha style kurti in a mid-thigh length for the photoshoot. It features a V neckline, front wraparound detail with ribbon ties, quarter-length sleeves, fit and flare silhouette, an asymmetric hem and scalloped embroidery on the neck. The red floral print done on a white base added the flirty charm of the spring season into the ensemble.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu deadlifts 75kg, 78kg and 80kg at gym in new workout videos

Samantha wore the angrakha with straight-fitted silk pants in a solid red shade and nude strappy stilettos. She styled the ensemble with minimal yet striking jewels. It included a gold and emerald choker necklace, shiny ear studs and a statement ring.

In the end, side-parted open tresses, red nail paint, glossy nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy make-up, mascara-adorned lashes, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, and on-fleek contour completed the glam picks.

Earlier, Samantha had posted a video of herself doing kneeling squat jumps at the gym. The post showed the actor's dedication towards fitness and inspired many of her followers to replicate the routine and take up the challenge. See the video below.

Professionally, Samantha recently made an appearance in a special song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, in Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise. She also featured in the OTT series The Family Man 2 last year.