Sania Mirza celebrates Eid in style, wears elegant floral suit by Pakistani fashion designer: Here's how much it costs

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has always been as much a powerhouse on the fashion front as she was on the court. For this year’s Eid al-Adha celebrations on May 27, Sania, 39, stayed true to her signature refined grace, opting for an ethnic ensemble that perfectly balances traditional craftsmanship with a modern, airy aesthetic. Also read | Sania Mirza in printed sheer jumpsuit is the epitome of elegance; she teamed it with a clutch worth ₹2.5 lakh

For Eid al-Adha, Sania Mirza wore a refined sand-hued organza suit by Sania Maskatiya, adorned with blue floral motifs. (Instagram/ Sania Mirza)

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Dressed in a creation by Pakistani fashion designer Sania Maskatiya, the look was a masterclass in 'effortless elegance'. The designer took to Instagram to showcase the tennis legend's Eid look, describing the outfit as a 'soft kind of statement'. "Sania Mirza makes elegance look effortless. A soft kind of statement for Eid," she wrote in the caption as she shared photos on May 27.

Sania Mirza's sophisticated Eid look

The ensemble is a sophisticated, sand-hued organza suit with a translucent, ethereal vibe. The long, flowing kurta features a soft, neutral base that allows the vibrant blue floral embroidery to take centre stage. These intricate botanical motifs, reminiscent of classic porcelain patterns, bloom across the silhouette in shades of cobalt and cerulean.

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{{^usCountry}} The kurta is designed with a relaxed, straight silhouette and scalloped edging that adds a feminine touch to the hem and sleeves. A coordinating sheer organza dupatta echoes the kurta’s delicate embroidery, providing a layered, romantic feel. To ground the sheer elements, the look is paired with pure raw silk trousers that maintain the outfit’s regal poise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The kurta is designed with a relaxed, straight silhouette and scalloped edging that adds a feminine touch to the hem and sleeves. A coordinating sheer organza dupatta echoes the kurta’s delicate embroidery, providing a layered, romantic feel. To ground the sheer elements, the look is paired with pure raw silk trousers that maintain the outfit’s regal poise. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How much does Sania Mirza's outfit cost? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How much does Sania Mirza's outfit cost? {{/usCountry}}

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While Sania has recently been spotted in heavier, royal-inspired anarkalis for other festive events, her latest Eid look marks a shift toward a lighter, more breathable luxury that is perfect for the summer heat while remaining undeniably sophisticated. For those looking to replicate this high-end festive style, the set is available on Sania Maskatiya’s official website, priced at $373 (approximately ₹35,849).

Accessories and styling

Sania elevated her simple and elegant Eid look with bold accessories. She wore a layered blue beaded necklace that complemented the embroidery perfectly, adding a pop of colour. Protecting her eyes from the May sun, she donned a pair of statement sunglasses and rounded off the ethnic ensemble with studded cage sandals in a matching nude tone. Her hair was kept simple — flowing and natural — allowing the high-fashion, luxe outfit to do the talking.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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