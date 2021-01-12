Sanjana Sanghi creates a fashion riot in season's favourite tie-dye bling saree

Having won hearts with her critically appreciated performance in 2020 summer release, Dil Bechara, actor Sanjana Sanghi is now making heads turn in the fashion world and her recent pictures in season's favourite tie and dye sequinned saree are enough to back our claim. Grabbing the fashion police’s attention, Sanjana was seen redefining bling and creating a mood for every occasion in the rosy hued saree and we can’t help but take styling cues.

Flooding the Internet with her recent pictures, Sanjana flaunted a contemporary silhouette with modern interpretations and artisanal embellishments. Donning the saree with a strong and innovative use of the pink colour, Sanjana teamed it with a cut-sleeves embellished blouse that featured a plunging neckline.

Accessorising her radiant look only with a pair of double hoop earrings, the diva opted for the wise decision of letting the ensemble do the maximum talking. Pulling back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle, Sanjana wore a dab of luscious pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow and sported kohl-lined eyes, filled in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks to amp up the glam quotient.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “Bling it on #MehendiWaaleHaath (sic).”

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer, Akanksha Gajria who is based in Mumbai. Her label boasts of exclusive yet affordable range of custom designed sarees, lehengas and anarkalis that have a fresh take on Indian ethnic wear.

The saree that Sanjana Sanghi wore from the label, serves a joyful experience and fits every mood, occasion and age as it takes the old Indian technique of tie-dye to the next space. How are you planning to recreate this look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter