Sanjana Sanghi, in a cropped top and corduroy pants, speaks of 'being an artist'

Sanjana Sanghi is in a contemplative mood. After a night shift, the actor decided to contemplate on her position and on her journey – how far she has come and the journey left to traverse, and the irony surrounding it. Sanjana shared her state of mind on her Instagram profile in the form of a post, wrapped with two pictures of herself from one of her fashion photoshoots.

Coming to Sanjana's sense of fashion, the actor never disappoints when it comes to putting her sartorial foot forward. On Tuesday, Sanjana, through the set of pictures, demonstrated for us how to ace winter fashion goals and blend style, comfort and sass. For the pictures, Sanjana played muse to the fashion designer house Zara and picked a casual ensemble from their wardrobe.

Sanjana wore a cream white cropped top and paired it with a pair of orange corduroy trousers. The cropped top came with half sleeves and a gathered-up detail at her midriff. The high-waisted trousers with a tie-up detail and wide legs complemented her attire. For footwear, Sanjana opted for classic white sneakers from the house of Melissa India.

With the pictures, she shared her thoughtful state of mind. She wrote about the irony of being an artist and living the life through the lives of others. "Being on a journey of finding yourself while playing and living lives of other people. That beautiful irony of being an artist," read her post. She also added this hashtag - #ThoughtsPostNightShifts. Take a look at her pictures here:

Sanjana accessorised her look for the day with silver hoop earrings from the house of Misho Designs. She further added tinted shades to her attire and completed her casual look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Eshaa Amiin, Sanjana left her shoulder tresses open with a middle part and posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, she aced the casual day look. Sanjana decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of soft pink lipstick.

