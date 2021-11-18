In orange and white, Sanjana Sanghi is as bright as a ‘sunbeam in the soul’

Sanjana Sanghi is spreading joy in Goa. The actor, who is often spotted being her bubbly best, recently took off for her vacation in Goa and since then, her Instagram profile is shining bright with a plethora of colours. However, Sanjana’s smile shines the brightest. On Thursday, Sanjana shared a set of pictures of herself being herself in Goa and basking in the vacation sun.

In the pictures, Sanjana opted for a combination of bright colours to step out in the streets and beaches of Goa. In shades of bright orange and white, Sanjana smiled the most and shone the brightest. Sanjana, for the middle of the week, drove our blues away in a yellow off-shoulder cropped top and a pair of white cotton shorts.

The shorts are detailed in threads and are perfect for a vacation attire. The midriff-baring top added the necessary dash of colours to Sanjana’s attire and made her look gorgeous. Sanjana accessorised her look for the day in a thigh-length white cotton shrug embroidered in white threads. The ensemble, adorned by Sanjana, is attributed to the designer house Trishara owned by fashion designer Tarushree.

In the pictures, Sanjana can be seen wearing her smile as her best accessory. She also had a self love mantra to share with her Instagram family – “Gummy, imperfect, odd or extra - whatever that laughter, don’t let anyone stop ya,” she wrote. Sanjana shared her state of mind in her caption that accompanied her pictures – “Sunbeam in the soul.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Sanjana accessorised her attire for the day in statement golden earrings from the house of Antarez Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Bornalii Caldeira, Sanjana left her hair open in wavy curls as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup – nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of soft pink lipstick – Sanjana was ready to put fashion police on immediate alert.

