Sanjana Sanghi is our Sunday fashion hero in ikat strapless maxi with thigh-slit

Best suited for brunch or get-togethers with friends or family members, ikat ensembles are a rage in ethnic wear but giving it her own sultry spin this weekend is Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi who is our Sunday fashion hero in ikat print maxi with thigh-slit. Looking ready to kill Sunday night with her steamy style, Sanjana rocked the ikat print maxi with waist cinching details and a daring thigh-high slit at the front.

Some pictures from her latest photoshoot have taken the Internet by storm as they show Sanjana putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures feature the diva donning a strapless maxi gown that sported multi-coloured ikat prints all over.

Made of chiffon fabric, the strapless maxi sported a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor. The part hand micro pleated maxi sported a cinched waist and a thigh-high slit at the front that make it our go-to option on our next sultry outing.

Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into a half-clutch, Sanjana left her luscious hair open down her back and accessorised her look with a pair of statement rectangular earrings. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Sanjana amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni that boasts of bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques and love of Indian fabrics like chanderi. The ikat maxi dress originally costs ₹25,000 on the designer website.

Sanjana Sanghi's ikat maxi dress from Saaksha & Kinni(saakshakinni.com)

Sanjana Sanghi was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When.

