Sanjana Sanghi oozes oomph in 6k green cotton saree with sizzling crop blouse

From soft pure cotton sarees to mul cotton ones, khadi, kota doria, jamdani cotton, cotton silk sarees and sambalpuri, cotton sarees from various corners of India boast of an impressive variety and Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi's smoking hot pictures in a green Kota Doriya cotton saree made the fashion police go week in the knees. Charming in their own manner, cotton sarees are a wardrobe must-have if you are an ethnic fashion enthusiast and Sanjana's viral pictures in the green handcrafted saree with a bold crop blouse is enough style inspiration to elevate our summer closet asap.

On Republic Day last month, Sanjana had shared a slew of pictures from her photoshoot that gave fans a glimpse of her sizzling sartorial look. The pictures featured the diva donning a deep neck crop blouse that came with long sleeves which were cinched and ruffled at the cuffs and flaunted her killer waistline to add to the hotness quotient.

Sporting floral prints all over in contrasting white colour, the blouse was layered with a matching green handcrafted saree that was made of Kota Doriya cotton fabric and featured hand embroidered scallop. leaving her luscious silky tresses open down her back effortlessly, Sanjana accessorised her look with finger rings and a pair of sunglasses to ace the chic vibe.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Sanjana amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows to nail the dewy look. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Sanjana set the Internet on fire.

She shared in the caption, “Feeling that beautiful Republic Day spirit big time while at work. I miss nothing more than catching the parade early in the morning with Nana. Forever in awe of our country’s indescribably unique diversity. #HappyRepublicDay (sic).” The actor added, “Thank you Roopa Ji, for hand-making this stunningly simple blouse - a hand dyed & hand block printed piece, paired with a Kota Daria saree. Roopa Ji is an immensely talented female artisan at The Diya Kumari Foundation, @thepdkfstore (sic)” and punctuated it with a double heart emoji.

The ensemble is credited to The Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, that has been dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls in rural Rajasthan by promoting traditional crafts and allowing women artisans to gain financial independence by helping market and sell their work to a global audience through the PDKF Store. It boasts of creating trendy with traditional, using ancient techniques handed down from artisan to artisan over the centuries to create modern designs, gotapatti embroidery and fine needlework, along with Rajasthan’s famous block printing.

The Green Roopa Sari originally costs ₹6,000 on the designer website.

Sanjana Sanghi's Green Roopa Sari from the PDKF Store. (thepdkfstore.com)

Sarees, with their luxurious lustre, have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling them the ultra glam way, but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear, Sanjana Sanghi's latest look encourages us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap this season.