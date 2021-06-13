Sanjana Sanghi rocks candy look, sleep silhouette in tropical punch loungewear

Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and work from home became a lifestyle from 2020, loungewear became the lockdown fashion and even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. The comfort wear and workout wear are having a moment in the fashion world and tapping into the trendy loungewear fashion amid Covid-19 lockdown, Sanjana Sanghi rocked a classic sleep silhouette in a pastel, tropical hued loungewear this weekend.

It is a lazy Sunday morn and the Dil Bechara star perfectly sums up our sweet summer mood as she adds to the rising hot trend of lockdown fashion in a comfortable, soft and cozy tropical punch loungewear with pastel hued stripes that can never go wrong. Rocking a candy look during her day time lounge routine in the Tropical Punch Notched Collar Pyjama Set, Sanjana was seen bringing summer into her wardrobe with hues of orange, pineapple, dragon fruit and kiwi that's sure to brighten up one’s sleep or lounge wardrobes.

The loungewear set came with a tailored fitting shirt that sported lapels, horizontal and vertical stripe details, a chest pocket and self coloured cording. Inspired by a classic Tropical Punch Cocktail, the co-ordinated set made for a perfect companion this season courtesy its relaxed fit with a pair of matching pyjamas.

Made of 100% pure cotton, the shirt featured a collar, long sleeves with lace trim and contrast cording while the pair of pants came with a drawstring elastic waist. Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders, Sanjana pulled them back with a mustard hairband and amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup that included a dab of luscious pink lipgloss.

The pyjama set is credited to bespoke lifestyle label of sleepwear, Dandelion, that boasts of entirely handmade, all-cotton, personally styled sleepwear that is as comfortable to sleep in as it is beautiful to rise with. The Tropical Punch Women’s Notched Collar Pyjama Set that Sanjana donned originally costs ₹3950 on their designer website.

Sanjana Sanghi's pyjama set from Dandelion (dandeliondreams.co)

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter