Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sanjana Sanghi rocks candy look, sleep silhouette in tropical punch loungewear
fashion

Sanjana Sanghi rocks candy look, sleep silhouette in tropical punch loungewear

It is a lazy Sunday morn and Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi perfectly sums up our sweet summer mood as she adds to the rising hot trend of lockdown fashion in a comfortable, soft and cozy tropical punch loungewear with pastel hued stripes that can never go wrong
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Sanjana Sanghi rocks candy look, sleep silhouette in tropical punch loungewear(Instagram/dandelion.india)

Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and work from home became a lifestyle from 2020, loungewear became the lockdown fashion and even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. The comfort wear and workout wear are having a moment in the fashion world and tapping into the trendy loungewear fashion amid Covid-19 lockdown, Sanjana Sanghi rocked a classic sleep silhouette in a pastel, tropical hued loungewear this weekend.

It is a lazy Sunday morn and the Dil Bechara star perfectly sums up our sweet summer mood as she adds to the rising hot trend of lockdown fashion in a comfortable, soft and cozy tropical punch loungewear with pastel hued stripes that can never go wrong. Rocking a candy look during her day time lounge routine in the Tropical Punch Notched Collar Pyjama Set, Sanjana was seen bringing summer into her wardrobe with hues of orange, pineapple, dragon fruit and kiwi that's sure to brighten up one’s sleep or lounge wardrobes.

The loungewear set came with a tailored fitting shirt that sported lapels, horizontal and vertical stripe details, a chest pocket and self coloured cording. Inspired by a classic Tropical Punch Cocktail, the co-ordinated set made for a perfect companion this season courtesy its relaxed fit with a pair of matching pyjamas.

Made of 100% pure cotton, the shirt featured a collar, long sleeves with lace trim and contrast cording while the pair of pants came with a drawstring elastic waist. Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders, Sanjana pulled them back with a mustard hairband and amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup that included a dab of luscious pink lipgloss.

The pyjama set is credited to bespoke lifestyle label of sleepwear, Dandelion, that boasts of entirely handmade, all-cotton, personally styled sleepwear that is as comfortable to sleep in as it is beautiful to rise with. The Tropical Punch Women’s Notched Collar Pyjama Set that Sanjana donned originally costs 3950 on their designer website.

Sanjana Sanghi's pyjama set from Dandelion (dandeliondreams.co)

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjana sanghi candy sleep silhouette sunday dil bechara summer fashion summer style summer trends lockdown fashion fashion inspiration fashion goal fashion and trends fashion trends fashion pastels sleepwear night suit girl style cue style goal style bollywood pjs pyjamas
TRENDING NEWS

‘Future superstar’: Anand Mahindra reacts to clip of little girl playing cricket

This iguana ‘loves’ kisses and strawberries, viral video makes people smile

Astronomers spot giant 'blinking' star near Milky way

Cambodia deploys new batch of rat recruits as mine-detecting rat Magawa retires
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP