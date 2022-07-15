Sanjana Sanghi's floral co-ord set from Lucknow promotions is goals of all kinds

Sanjana Sanghi is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Om The Battle Within. The actor, who has been actively promoting the film with his co-star Aditya Roy Kapur across cities in India and abroad, took to her Instagram profile a day back to share a few snippets from her past promotions in the city of Lucknow. Sanjana and Aditya's pictures from their Lucknow promotions of their film are sure to make you drool. Be it them being casual in an autorickshaw and exploring the local lanes of the city or Sanjana's stunning attire for the promotions, the snippets are making us swoon.

Sanjana's attire for the day is note-worthy. Sanjana's sartorial sense of fashion has always been a perfect blend of sass, comfort and style and so was the recent attire. Sanjana known how to do it all – from decking up in a casual ensemble and slaying fashion goals or making her Instagram fans drool with snippets of herself decked up in an ethnic ensemble. For the Lucknow promotions of her film, Sanjana played muse to fashion designer house Paulmi and Harsh and picked a floral co-ord set from the shelves of the designer house. Sanjana wore a white satin bra that came intricately decorated in minimal floral patterns in shades of green and pink. She teamed it with a long satin skirt of the same fabric that came with a knot detail at one side. Sanjana added more drama to her look with a long satin jacket featuring full sleeves. Take a look at her pictures here:

Sanjana further accessorised her look for the day in oxidised silver hoop earrings from the shelves of Amrapali Jewels. For footwear, the actor opted for golden stilettoes from the shelves of Oceedee Shoes. Assisted by hairstylist Pushkin Bhasin, Sanjana wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part. Styled by fashion stylist house Who Wore What When, the actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.

