Sanjana Sanghi, in a black co-ord set, is the epitome of grace

Sanjana Sanghi is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Om The Battle Within. The actor has started the promotions of the film in full swing. The snippets from her promotion diaries keep making way to her Instagram profile on a daily basis. From rocking formal co-ord ensembles to showing us how to rock bright colours with her personalised sense of sartorial fashion, Sanjana is doing it all. Sanjana, when not working, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Sanjana loves to deck up in casual ensembles as well as ethnic ones. Sanjana’s pictures from her saree diaries are also drool-worthy.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi oozes oomph in ₹6k green cotton saree with sizzling crop blouse

Sanjana, on Wednesday, brushed our midweek blues far away with shades of black. The actor turned Instagram into drooling shades of black in a stunning ensemble as she stepped out for the press run of her upcoming film. Sanjana played muse to fashion designer house Appapop and picked the black ensemble. Sanjana decked up in a black cropped top with full sleeves and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a pair of high-waisted black formal trousers. The midriff-baring co-ord set hugged Sanjana’s shape perfectly and showed off her curves. For footwear, Sanjana opted for black stilettos.

Sanjana further accessorised her look for the day in a statement golden neck choker from the house of Karishma Joolry. Styled by fashion stylist house Who wore What When, Sanjana wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sanjana aced the look.

Directed by Kapil Verma, Sanjana’s upcoming film Om the Battle Within is slated to release on July 1. Beside Sanjana, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.