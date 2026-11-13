Sara Ali Khan channels Princess Jasmine in shimmering powder blue halter-neck kurta and flowing harem pants: Here's how to recreate the look

Powder blue is having a moment, thanks to Sara Ali Khan who is serving fresh ethnic fashion inspiration. Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram on November 12 to share latest pictures of the actor, who channelled Princess Jasmine vibes in a powder-blue halter-neck outfit. Let's decode her ensemble and pick up some style notes. (Also read: Sharvari serves double dose of glamour as she turns showstopper for Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla in disco-inspired dress and dramatic red ethnic look )

Sara Ali Khan stuns in powder blue ethnic look

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Moving away from conventional festive silhouettes, Sara opted for a fluid, two-piece Indo-western ensemble from couture designer Faraz Manan’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

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The highlight was a sleeveless, high-neck halter kurta in a beautiful ice-blue hue, adorned with shimmering silver micro-sequins and delicate beadwork. Intricate floral and paisley motifs in blush-peach and antique gold added depth and warmth to the otherwise cool-toned palette. The curved hemline and front slit further enhanced its contemporary appeal.

She paired the embellished kurta with voluminous, pleated harem-style dhoti pants in matching fabric. The relaxed silhouette added movement and fluidity to the ensemble, creating an interesting contrast against the fitted halter neckline. The coordinated separates brought together traditional Indian aesthetics and modern couture sensibilities without making the outfit look overly elaborate.

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How she styled the look

{{^usCountry}} Sara kept her accessories minimal, allowing the embellished neckline to take centre stage. Delicate drop earrings, statement rings and metallic silver pointed-toe heels rounded off her ensemble. Skipping a heavy necklace was a smart styling choice, as it kept the neckline uncluttered and allowed the halter detailing to shine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara kept her accessories minimal, allowing the embellished neckline to take centre stage. Delicate drop earrings, statement rings and metallic silver pointed-toe heels rounded off her ensemble. Skipping a heavy necklace was a smart styling choice, as it kept the neckline uncluttered and allowed the halter detailing to shine. {{/usCountry}}

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For her beauty look, the actor embraced fresh, dewy makeup with softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks and a muted rose-nude lip colour. Her dark tresses were styled in loose, centre-parted waves, adding to the elegance of the look.

Fashion notes to take

If you're looking to refresh your festive wardrobe, Sara's ensemble offers plenty of styling inspiration. Take a break from conventional festive colours and experiment with refreshing shades such as ice blue and powder pink, which look particularly striking when paired with silver or antique gold embellishments. Indo-western silhouettes, such as halter-neck kurtas teamed with voluminous dhoti pants, are a great alternative to traditional lehengas and anarkalis.

Also, don't shy away from mixing fitted and relaxed silhouettes to create an interesting play of proportions. When your outfit is already rich in embroidery and embellishments, keep accessories minimal and let the craftsmanship take centre stage. Finish with dewy makeup, softly defined eyes and loose waves for a glamorous festive look.