Saif Ali Khan credits Kareena Kapoor for forging a bond with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, says they reciprocate her efforts

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan saw Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan making an appearance. During the interaction, the star couple spoke about various aspects of their personal and professional lives. Saif credited Kareena for maintaining a warm equation with his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. He also spoke about how the family has made peace with each other over the years. Saif Ali Khan spoke about Kareena Kapoor's equation with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

‘I would credit Kareena’ Karan Johar asked Saif about family reunions and how he feels about everyone in the family having made peace with one another. Saif credited Kareena for forging a relationship Sara and Ibrahim and making them feel comfortable. He said, "Everyone has been really wonderful and understanding. And of course, I would credit Kareena and credit everyone because these things work both ways. And of course, she makes it easy and is wonderful with Sara and Ibrahim, and they also make an effort and reciprocate it."

'Taimur and Jeh look up to Ibrahim' Kareena added that her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), love their elder brother Ibrahim and look up to him. Saif also praised Ibrahim for the bond he shares with Taimur and Jeh. He said, "He is also amazing with them. They love playing with him. Sometimes he comes over and he goes to their rooms and ask them questions and has his own equation with them. He’s a lovely boy for having that kind of equation."

Saif also spoke about Salman Khan and his family during the interaction. He recalled how he tried to recreate the warm family atmosphere he had witnessed at Salman's home, where elders and children would all sit together at the table and spend time with one another.