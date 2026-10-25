Saif Ali Khan attack trial begins, nurse says intruder demanded ₹1 crore, recalls actor overpowering him

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home on the night of January 15-16 last year. As the trial in the case began on Friday, the 59-year-old nurse, who has worked as a staff member looking after Saif and Kareena Kapoor's younger son, Jeh, for over five years, identified 31-year-old Mohammed Shariful in court as the intruder who entered the couple's Bandra home during an attempted robbery. Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra home last year. (PTI)

Intruder demanded ₹ 1 crore: Nurse The nurse also recounted what happened that night and how the intruder demanded ₹1 crore. According to The Indian Express, she is the complainant and the first witness in the case. She recalled being woken up by a sound around 2 am. She noticed that the bathroom light was on and assumed it was Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, when she woke up again, she saw the shadow of a man moving towards the bed of Saif and Kareena's younger son, Jeh.

When she ran towards Jeh's bed and tried to pick him up, the man attacked her with a hacksaw blade and told her to keep quiet. During the court proceedings, she recalled that he demanded money, saying, “ ₹1 crore”. The noise also woke Jeh's nanny, who came out and raised the alarm. Hearing the commotion, Saif and Kareena rushed out of their rooms, and Saif asked the intruder who he was and what he wanted.

The man then attacked Saif. Another staff member was also attacked by the intruder. However, the nurse recalled that Saif managed to overpower him while they ran into another room and locked themselves inside. By the time other staff members arrived, the intruder had escaped. Saif suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.