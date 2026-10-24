Saif Ali Khan is fed up of fans asking whether he has got his Govardhan Ghee after KBC episode, turns it into a hilarious ad

Saif Ali Khan recently went viral after his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. And no, it wasn't because of a tough question he answered, but his gleeful reaction to winning a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee on the show. Now, Saif has turned that viral moment into a brand deal,starring in a hilarious advertisement of the ghee brand. Saif Ali Khan starred in Gowardhan Ghee ad.

Saif turns viral moment into a brand deal opportunity Saif shared the advertisement on his newly launched Instagram profile. In the video, the actor is seen interacting with fans during an Instagram Live session. The ad begins with Saif declaring that he doesn't want to talk about the ghee brand or his viral moment. However, his fans continue to tease him about it, asking whether he has received his two-year supply of ghee.

One fan quips, “From aura farming to dairy farming,” while others suggest that the actor joined Instagram because of the ghee.

Things get funnier when Saif accidentally turns his camera, revealing hundreds of bottles of Gowardhan Ghee stacked inside his house. Embarrassed, he asks his staff to close the door before urging his fans to stop obsessing over the ghee and ask him more interesting questions. The ad ended with angry Saif shutting the Instagram live session as he says, “Leave me alone. Stop asking me for the ghee. Go checkout the offer yourself. I am done.”