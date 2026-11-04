Saif Ali Khan calls stabbing incident his ‘worst night’, Kareena Kapoor recalls screaming on the road in chilling admission on Koffee With Karan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor address the night that Saif was stabbed at their home during their appearance on Koffee With Karan.
The upcoming episode of the final season of Koffee With Karan marks the return of both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar’s couch. And after years, the couple is returning to the show together. While the promos have already hinted at what promises to be a fun episode with Saif’s unhinged humour and Kareena’s trademark wit, the two actors get sombre too, as they recall the night when Saif was stabbed at their home last year.
Saif and Kareena open up on stabbing incident
In a particularly poignant moment from the episode, Saif and Kareena opened up about the night. Kareena revealed the impact it had on her, revealing that she couldn't sleep for six months afterwards. Recounting the panic of that night, she added, “I was screaming on the road, ‘Ruko, ruko’. It was like a movie scene.” Recalling the ordeal, Saif called it “the worst night in the history of nights.” The actor opened up about the severity of his injuries and the strength it took to remain composed through the situation, especially with their children witnessing it. The couple also spoke about the support they received from their family and loved ones during the difficult time.
All about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing
On January 16, 2025, an intruder entered Saif and Kareena’s apartment in Bandra and confronted his domestic help. As Saif intervened, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, leaving him with multiple stab wounds. Saif was rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw. After undergoing a six-hour-long surgery, he returned home on January 21.
Following the incident, Mumbai Police arrested the accused, Mohammed Shariful Shariful, three days after the attack. The case has since proceeded to trial after the court rejected Shariful’s second attempt to plead guilty. The trial began last month.
Saif and Kareena on Koffee With Karan
Karan Johar announced last month that this season of Koffee With Karan, his popular chat show, is the final one. Salman Khan was the inaugural guest. Tonight (November 4) sees Kareena and Saif grace the couch in episode 4. The show will stream tonight at 7 PM, exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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