Sara Ali Khan does girl-next-door look right in colourful halter-neck mini dress

Sara Ali Khan is brightening up our day in a colourful halter-neck mini dress she wore for a shoot. She nailed the girl-next-door look in the ensemble.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Actor Sara Ali Khan is painting our internet feed a colourful hue with her latest look from a shooting set. The actor shared glimpses of herself wearing a quirky halter-neck mini dress on her Instagram stories and brightened our day with her look.

Sara's stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram to share a boomerang video in which she twirled and nailed a hair flip.

Sara wore a flared mini dress that had a plunging sweetheart neckline with halter-neck straps. In it, Sara showed us how colourful abstract prints are the biggest fad in this monsoon.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan ditching gym equipment to deadlift her friend is powerlifting goal

Sara's mini ensemble featured a front knot on the torso with an intricate cut-out detail. Her dress was peppered in bold pink, purple, yellow and blue hues, and Sara, as always, looked gorgeous in it.

The fit and fare silhouette of Sara's attire accentuated her svelte frame nicely. The dress had an attached flared material on the hemline that gave it a girl-next-door charm. Sara, as always, impressed the fashion police with this look.

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram stories.

Sara accessorised her outfit with multiple gold bracelets and large gold hoop earrings. Middle parted open tresses styled in soft waves, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, glowing face, nude brown lip shade, a hint of blush on the cheeks and on-point eyebrows completed her glam.

The Kedarnath actor loves wearing bold colours and never shies away from experimenting. She has even embraced contrasting hues and given us some incredible sartorial moments in the past. She did the same with this look.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, which released on a digital platform. Next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film's shoot was wrapped in March this year.

