Sara Ali Khan embraces the bridal red as she walks the ramp in a beauteous lehenga at the Lakme Fashion Week. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp today at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI). Sara turned showstopper for Punit Balana in a beautifully embroidered lehenga set featuring intricate embroidered and applique additions - a signature style statement followed by the designer. Her lehenga comes in the bridal red shade and can inspire the upcoming wedding season looks for brides. They can wear it for Mehendi, sangeet or even reception ceremonies.

Sara Ali Khan turns showstopper for Punit Balana

On Saturday, the official Instagram page of Lakme Fashion Week dropped a video of Sara Ali Khan walking the ramp. The paparazzi accounts also shared pictures of Sara from LFW X FDCI 2023. The snippets show Sara closing the show for designer Punit Balana, dressed in a red lehenga set featuring a choli, embroidered dupatta and a heavy-layered lehenga. Fans loved Sara's traditional look and flooded the comments section with praise. One wrote, "Loved the outfit." Another commented, "Killed it." A fan remarked, "Pretty [heart eye emojis." Check out the pictures and videos below.

Sara's lehenga set comes with a gorgeous choli with a plunging V neckline flaunting her décolletage, quarter-length sleeves, midriff-baring short hem, gold taar embroidery, sequin work, and brocade embroidery. She styled it with a lehenga featuring a gota patti borders on the trims, brocade work, heavily embellished tassel tied on the side, and a layered ghera.

Sara Ali Khan walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sara completed the ensemble with a matching sindoori red dupatta embroidered with patti borders, gold floral jaal work and beaded embellishments. Lastly, Sara chose a mang tika, bangles, a statement ring, heels, centre-parted wavy locks, shimmering red eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base, feathered brows, and contoured face to round it off.

