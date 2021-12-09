Sara Ali Khan, in a multicolour lehenga, is in the mood for 'Chakachak'

Sara Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Atrangi Re. The promotions of the film are going on in full swing and the actor is often spotted decked up in stunning attires, while being on the promotional events. Recently, the song Chakachak was released by the makers of the film and since then, it has been an absolute favourite to the listeners.

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan had no midweek blues, because she is still in the Chakachak state of mind – we are not saying, she is saying. The actor stepped out for the promotions of her film Atrangi Re in style and chose a stunning ethnic ensemble for the task. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Sara ditched casual attires and decked up in a multicolour silk lehenga. A few of the pictures from the fashion photoshoot made their way on her Instagram profile and since then, fashion lovers have been scurrying to take notes. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

For the pictures, Sara chose an ivory white sleeveless blouse decorated with gold and blue resham threads and zari. The midriff-baring blouse came in golden details at the borders. Sara teamed it with a contrasting red skirt with white, gold and blue details in zari, moti and threads, intricately embroidered in the skirt. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Sara wrapped her look for the day with blue and golden dupatta detailed in gold zari at the borders. Sara captioned her pictures, simply with her state of mind - "Chakachak." Sara accessorised her look for the day with a stunning gold, green and red choker and a statement gold ring. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Styled by fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, Sara opted for a minimal makeup look. Assisted by makeup artist Vardan Nayak, Sara decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, black kohl, contoured cheeks and a shade of soft maroon lipstick. Styled by hair stylists Ayesha DeVitre and Sajan Thapa, Sara wore her hair in a messy ponytail with a few strands left free around her face. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

