Sara Ali Khan poses with Superman star Henry Cavill at Longines event, serves royal fashion goals in elegant ivory look
Hollywood met Bollywood in style as Henry Cavill and Sara Ali Khan brought royal elegance and timeless sophistication to a glamorous Longines event.
Bringing together the worlds of Hollywood and Bollywood, Henry Cavill and Sara Ali Khan recently fronted a global campaign for luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines. The stylish duo turned heads with their fashion-forward looks, blending elegance with modern sophistication.
On June 18, Sara offered fans a glimpse into the glamorous affair, sharing a series of stunning photographs on Instagram with the caption, "A royal affair with @longines." Staying true to the theme, the actor embraced regal glamour in an ensemble that exuded old-world charm and contemporary elegance. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s pilates trainer reveals 3 popular core exercises most people get wrong; shares easy fixes )
Sara Ali Khan rocks all white look
Sara channelled elegance in a monochromatic ivory ensemble that blended vintage charm with modern sophistication. She wore a structured midi-length sheath dress crafted from richly textured tweed-like fabric, featuring a flattering scoop neckline. Elevating the look further, she draped a matching blazer over her shoulders, adding a polished and refined touch.
Her accessories were equally chic, including a delicate embroidered pouch bag, pointed-toe pumps embellished with crystal buckles, a sleek watch and a subtle brooch. A sophisticated fascinator adorned with a sheer tulle bow, paired with a sleek bun, completed her regal, old-world-inspired appearance.{{/usCountry}}
Her accessories were equally chic, including a delicate embroidered pouch bag, pointed-toe pumps embellished with crystal buckles, a sleek watch and a subtle brooch. A sophisticated fascinator adorned with a sheer tulle bow, paired with a sleek bun, completed her regal, old-world-inspired appearance.{{/usCountry}}
What Henry Cavill wore{{/usCountry}}
What Henry Cavill wore{{/usCountry}}
Henry Cavill embodied classic British elegance in a meticulously tailored morning suit that paid homage to traditional gentlemanly style. He wore a sharp black tailcoat layered over a beige double-breasted waistcoat and a crisp white shirt, finished with a navy patterned tie.
His grey striped trousers added a touch of heritage sophistication, while polished black leather shoes completed the ensemble. Elevating the look further, Cavill accessorised with a tall black top hat and carried a classic umbrella with a curved wooden handle.
About Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan comes from the illustrious Pataudi family and is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. One of Bollywood's most popular young stars, she has earned a Filmfare Award and was featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in 2019.
After completing her degree in History and Political Science from Columbia University, Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the commercially successful films Kedarnath and Simmba. Most recently, she was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.
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