Sara Ali Khan poses with Superman star Henry Cavill at Longines event, serves royal fashion goals in elegant ivory look

Bringing together the worlds of Hollywood and Bollywood, Henry Cavill and Sara Ali Khan recently fronted a global campaign for luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines. The stylish duo turned heads with their fashion-forward looks, blending elegance with modern sophistication.

Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill shine in regal styles for Longines global campaign event. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On June 18, Sara offered fans a glimpse into the glamorous affair, sharing a series of stunning photographs on Instagram with the caption, "A royal affair with @longines." Staying true to the theme, the actor embraced regal glamour in an ensemble that exuded old-world charm and contemporary elegance. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s pilates trainer reveals 3 popular core exercises most people get wrong; shares easy fixes )

Sara Ali Khan rocks all white look

Sara channelled elegance in a monochromatic ivory ensemble that blended vintage charm with modern sophistication. She wore a structured midi-length sheath dress crafted from richly textured tweed-like fabric, featuring a flattering scoop neckline. Elevating the look further, she draped a matching blazer over her shoulders, adding a polished and refined touch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Her accessories were equally chic, including a delicate embroidered pouch bag, pointed-toe pumps embellished with crystal buckles, a sleek watch and a subtle brooch. A sophisticated fascinator adorned with a sheer tulle bow, paired with a sleek bun, completed her regal, old-world-inspired appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her accessories were equally chic, including a delicate embroidered pouch bag, pointed-toe pumps embellished with crystal buckles, a sleek watch and a subtle brooch. A sophisticated fascinator adorned with a sheer tulle bow, paired with a sleek bun, completed her regal, old-world-inspired appearance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} What Henry Cavill wore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Henry Cavill wore {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Henry Cavill embodied classic British elegance in a meticulously tailored morning suit that paid homage to traditional gentlemanly style. He wore a sharp black tailcoat layered over a beige double-breasted waistcoat and a crisp white shirt, finished with a navy patterned tie.

His grey striped trousers added a touch of heritage sophistication, while polished black leather shoes completed the ensemble. Elevating the look further, Cavill accessorised with a tall black top hat and carried a classic umbrella with a curved wooden handle.

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan comes from the illustrious Pataudi family and is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. One of Bollywood's most popular young stars, she has earned a Filmfare Award and was featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in 2019.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After completing her degree in History and Political Science from Columbia University, Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the commercially successful films Kedarnath and Simmba. Most recently, she was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON