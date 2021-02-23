Sara Ali Khan prefers salwar kameez from Sarojini over brands she can't afford

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most relatable Bollywood star kids, he is funny and goofy, and the 25-year-old Coolie No 1 actor does not take herself too seriously, which is quite refreshing. The Love Aaj Kal actor recently graced the cover of a magazine and looked absolutely gorgeous in the high octane fashion shoot. However, in the interview, the Kedarnath star and daughter to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh opened up that she prefers her salwar kameez from Sarojini Nagar and jootis as opposed to brands that cost more than her monthly income. In the interview with Elle, Sara shared what makes her relatable, saying, "I am truly a simple, desi girl at heart. Maybe that's what people relate with. I don't like spending a lot of money. I am not brand conscious at all. I am happy in my salwar kameez from Sarojini Nagar and jootis than in brands that cost more than my monthly income."

Talking about how she wasn't image conscious, Sara said, "I was a large girl while growing up, so somehow I developed a sense of self that has nothing to do with the way I looked and how I was perceived. I was happy within; I didn't care if people saw me as fat or thin. I never measured myself like that."

In the interview Sara also divulged how she never saw herself as a celebrity, saying, “I’ve never looked at myself as a celebrity. In fact, I do not like the word ‘star’. This elevation of people in my profession to a non-human status is not something I relate to.”

Sara also opened up about her relationship with her father and brother in the interview. Talking about a trip she took with her father to Italy, she shared, "I remember this vacation with him in Italy, which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays – this is something my father and I really, really enjoy. We both are history nerds, and we laugh about the fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood.”

About her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara said how she and him were mirrors, sharing, “My brother, for instance, is my mirror more than anyone else. Whether I was a fat child at Columbia University or I am a decently-shaped woman doing dance numbers with Varun Dhawan, he doesn’t care.” She went on to share how the brother-sister duo spent a lot of time together thanks to the lockdown and now even have similar interests and common friends.

On the professional front, Sara will next be seen alongside Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.