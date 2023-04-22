Sara Ali Khan sets the summer fashion bar high with her stunning neon co-ord set

Sara Ali Khan is a fashion icon who consistently sets new trends with her impeccable style choices. Her Instagram is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration, showcasing her effortless ability to effortlessly switch between casual and formal looks. From ethnic ensembles to chic pantsuits, Sara's fashion game is always on point, making her the ultimate style diva. Her fans eagerly await her next fashion statement, as they look up to her for fashion inspiration and guidance. With her innate sense of style, Sara Ali Khan has established herself as a true fashionista in the industry. Her recent Instagram pictures in a neon co-ord set are proof of her impeccable sense of style. Don't miss the chance to check out her stunning photos and get some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in a purple co-ord set )

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in a neon co-ord set

Sara Ali Khan shows us how to slay in neon with her latest pics in stunning co-ord set.(Instagram/@saraalikhan95 )

Sara Ali Khan delighted her fans on Friday by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, along with a quirky caption that reads "Amchi Mumbai Ki Savari, BEST bus red like a cherry, Good to be home, feeling merry, Now taking my ride to Parsi dairy". In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a stunning matching neon crochet crop top and skirt, proving that she knows how to style neon colours effortlessly. Sara's outfit is a perfect inspiration for a summer date or brunch look, and her fans can learn a thing or two about how to style this challenging yet trendy colour.

Sara's stunning outfit is from the fashion label House of Eda, and her look was styled by the renowned celebrity fashion stylist, Ami Patel. The outfit comprises a neon-coloured crochet crop T-shirt, paired with a matching mini skirt that perfectly hugs Sara's body, accentuating her curves. Sara opted for minimal accessories, wearing a few golden rings and denim pumps with a golden chain to complement her stunning neon-coloured outfit.

Assisted by make-up artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Sara opted for pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick that complemented her outfit perfectly. Her hair was styled into a half updo hairstyle by the renowned hair stylist, Sanky Evrus, adding a touch of elegance to her outfit. Sara's makeup and hair were perfectly coordinated with her outfit, elevating her style quotient to another level.

