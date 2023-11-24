Sara Ali Khan's sartorial elegance shines in a stunning sunshine yellow handwoven saree at IFFI 2023. All pics, videos

Sara Ali Khan recently attended the 54th International Film Festival of India and unveiled the first preview of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. For the event, the actress wore a beautiful yellow handcrafted saree that caught the attention of fashion lovers. Sara is known for her elegant and classy style. She loves to dress up in chikankari kurtas or casual denim and t-shirts. The stylish diva is a total stunner and can turn any outfit into a glamorous affair whether it's a jumpsuit or a traditional saree. Her latest stunning appearance draped in a six-yard of grace is no exception and is sure to steal your heart. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Loved Sara Ali Khan's hippie-inspired look in colourful crochet top and chic maxi skirt? Here's what it costs )

Sara Ali Khan stuns in yellow handloom saree

Sara Ali Khan radiates elegance in a stunning yellow handloom saree at IFFI 2023(Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

On Thursday, Sara gave her fans a sweet surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the quirky caption, "Bhartiya Naari, In Indian handcrafted Saari, Sunshine and daisies are so Pyaari, Ke main jao Vaari Vaari, By the samundar and in Hariyali. Came here to launch #AeWatanMereWatan and share a piece of hum sabke ka Anmol Ratan". In the post, Sara is seen looking like an elegant princess in a yellow saree which is sourced from the brand Pero. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Sara's handloom saree comes in an enchanting shade of yellow and features a delicate floral print and stripes hand-woven in 'mashru', a traditional Gujarati textile. The hand-knitted jamdanis with daises, developed in close collaboration with the weavers, added a royal touch, while the blue stripes in the yellow background at the bottom of her saree added a perfect dose of glamour. Paired with a matching elbow-length sleeves blouse, she draped the saree elegantly, letting her pallu fall beautifully from the shoulders.

With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, Sara kept her accessories to a minimum, styling her look with just a pair of gold statement earrings and high heels. Sara's make-up look features pink eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. She finished off her gorgeous look with her lush locks tied up in a bun.