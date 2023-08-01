Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp as stunning showstoppers in exquisite outfits at India Couture Week

The ongoing India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), presented a mesmerising display of style and glamour on the seventh day. Ever since the fashion week started, it has been making headlines for all the right reasons and we have been on the edge of our seats. On Monday, fashionistas were treated to a sweet surprise when the unlikely duo of the stunning Sara Ali Khan and Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp together as showstoppers for couturiers Shantnu & Nikhil. With their undeniable charm, beauty and head-turning outfits, they left everyone in awe. Keep on reading to know more. (Also read: Disha Patani stuns in a silver sequin ensemble, igniting the ramp as the showstopper for Dolly J at India Couture Week ) Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers for Shantnu & Nikhil at India Couture Week. (Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers for Shantnu & Nikhil

As soon as the FDCI uploaded their videos and pictures from the event, it quickly went viral on social media. Their posts are creating quite a stir online, garnering numerous likes and comments from their adoring followers who can't stop showering them with praise and compliments. In the video, the Bollywood duo can be seen gracing the ramp together, however, while some loved their walk, others criticised it for lacking chemistry and labelled it as awkward. Let's have a look.

Decoding Sara's stunning look

For her stunning show-stopping look, Sara was dressed in a gorgeous pastel pink ballet top with a plunging neckline, silver sequined trim and a long netted cape attached to the sleeves. She paired it with an enchanting lehenga skirt featuring intricate silver hand embroidery and extensive sequin work all over. The beautiful flair and exquisite embellishment make her outfit a complete head-turner. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, opting for a single diamond drop earring, she looked like a dream. Her make-up included brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks and nude lip colour. With her hair left open in the centre part and cascading beautifully down her shoulders, Sara completed her glam look.

Decoding Aditya's look

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur for his dapper look was dressed in an ivory sherwani set with zardozi collar, intricate threadwork all over accentuated with French knots and delicate sequins in a geometric pattern on a raw silk base. The addition of an extra piece of fabric on the side of her kurta adds a touch of oomph to his look. The ensemble is paired with off-white cotton-silk loose pants. With an ivory-coloured juttis, perfectly groomed beard and gelled hair, he completed his showstopper look.

Shantnu & Nikhil's collection

This collection draws inspiration from the ethereal beauty of travel and the allure of a bygone era. Influenced by the designers’ travels across Italy, especially Catania in Sicily, it fuses Indian and Roman elements to create a tapestry of magnificence. Bridal silhouettes feature ornate veils, bejewelled capes, and gloves, reminiscent of the Gatsby Era. Maison Shantnu & Nikhil's signature cocktail gowns are revisited with splendour. The menswear showcases regal three-piece layering, ornamented tuxedos with crystals and glass beads, exuding opulence in Indian Couture.