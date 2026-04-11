Sara Arjun in pink saree at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple looks ethereal as she celebrates Dhurandhar The Revenge success

Sara Arjun, who plays the character of Yalina Jamali, is celebrating the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. As the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to create box office history, on April 11, Sara was seen in videos that offer a glimpses of her recent temple visit,.ALSO READ: Sara Arjun’s stunning looks from Dhurandhar The Revenge: Recreate her blue embroidered suit to elegant red kurta outfit

Sara Arjun visits a temple after the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor was seen at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where she participated in the aarti. For the occasion, she chose a lovely pink saree.

More about Sara Arjun's temple saree

Sara looked ethereal in a delicate pink saree with intricate work. The pink saree featured with golden motifs, carrying a subtle festive feel without appearing overwhelming. Her hair was parted in the middle and tied back into a low bun, adding to the understated elegance and grace of her look. As for accessories, the actor kept it simple, wearing gold earrings. With a natural, dewy glow, she looked pretty.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} If you are aiming for a similar style for your next temple visit, go for a soft pastel saree. Gold is synonymous with tradition, so gold detailing, whether across the border or in the entire fabric, can make your style look festive. Make sure your hairstyle is fuss-free, like Sara, and don't forget to wear simple gold jewellery for the effortlessly refined vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are aiming for a similar style for your next temple visit, go for a soft pastel saree. Gold is synonymous with tradition, so gold detailing, whether across the border or in the entire fabric, can make your style look festive. Make sure your hairstyle is fuss-free, like Sara, and don't forget to wear simple gold jewellery for the effortlessly refined vibe. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON