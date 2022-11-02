Shah Rukh Khan birthday: 7 times the star gave us major fashion goals

Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar turned 57 on November 2. Wishes and love poured in from all sections – be it the fans or his colleagues from the film industry. Fans, like every year, visited Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence at November 2 midnight and celebrated. Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance at midnight on the balcony of his residence and greeted his fans as well. While we celebrate the king of romance on his 57th birthday, here’s a look at all the times Shah Rukh Khan gave us major fashion goals and taught us how to be effortlessly stylish.

Shah Rukh Khan’s idea of style is being sharp, and keeping it minimal with a twist. In June, the actor completed 30 years of being in the Bollywood industry. He celebrated the day by sharing a mirror selfie from his makeup room. Dressed in a white shirt, black blazer and a maroon scarf styled around his neck, he owned the formal fashion game like a pro.

Casuals for Shah Rukh Khan means a fun day out with games in comfortable attires. A full-sleeved black T-shirt, folded at the sleeves, a pair of blue denims, tinted shades and a black and grey cap can complete his day’s look.

When the world went into a lockdown due to the scare of the coronavirus, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video with his fans urging them to take care and be careful. In a black T-shirt, a red and black tie and dye shirt and a super stylish beanie, SRK gave us all kinds of goals and lifted the mood in the dark times.

That time when SRK met English singer Dua Lipa and stole the limelight in super stylish casuals. In a white T-shirt, a black and blue checkered shirt with the buttons open and a pair of blue denims, SRK proved that less is more.

Shah Rukh Khan made us believe that embellished shirts are not out of fashion, today or any other day. In grey cargo trousers, and blue shirt with embellishments in shades of orange and pastel maroon, SRK owned the game, as usual.

SRK can do pastel shades and neon shades with equal sass. Here’s a picture of the star in neon orange suit and blue trousers, and giving us all kinds of fashion goals to refer to.

When at home, chill like SRK. In a dark blue full-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of black shorts, SRK showed us how to chill in style.

SRK was last seen in a special appearance in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, where he played the character from his 2004 film Swades. He has an impressive lineup of films for next year - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.