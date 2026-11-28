Wedding dressing for men can sometimes feel like a predictable choice between a heavily embroidered sherwani and a conventional suit. But Shah Rukh Khan has just offered a rather stylish third option. At a private wedding celebration in Udaipur, the actor stepped out in a velvet Jodhpuri jacket paired with grey-blue tailored trousers, showing how a traditional Indian silhouette can look sharp without being overly elaborate.

Shah Rukh Khan's velvet Jodhpuri jacket is the best wedding-season inspiration (Instagram) more less

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The actor's outfit featured a Nehru collar and a single-breasted button closure. He completed it with black shoes, brown sunglasses, a watch and a few understated accessories. The look was formal enough for a wedding celebration but relaxed enough to avoid looking like a full ceremonial ensemble.

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And that's precisely what makes this combination worth trying. A well-fitted Jodhpuri jacket can work for wedding receptions, cocktail evenings, engagement parties and winter celebrations. You don't necessarily need a heavily embellished outfit to look dressed for the occasion. Sometimes, a rich fabric, sharp tailoring and the right trousers are enough.

If you're looking to update your wedding wardrobe, here's how to take inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan's look.

1. Start with a velvet Jodhpuri jacket

The standout element of Shah Rukh Khan's outfit was his velvet Jodhpuri jacket. Velvet has a natural richness and texture that makes it particularly suited to evening celebrations and winter weddings. It catches the light subtly, giving an outfit depth without necessarily requiring heavy embroidery or embellishment.

A dark blue, black, wine or deep green velvet Jodhpuri is a versatile option to consider. If you prefer a more understated look, choose a solid jacket with a clean front and minimal detailing. For a more festive appearance, look for subtle buttons, tonal embroidery or textured fabric.

The most important thing is the fit. The shoulders should sit neatly, the sleeves should end around the wrist, and the jacket should close comfortably without pulling across the chest or waist.

2. Give the sherwani a break with a bandhgala

If you have a wedding coming up but don't feel like wearing another sherwani, a Jodhpuri or bandhgala jacket is worth considering. Its structured silhouette offers the formality of traditional Indian occasionwear while feeling a little more contemporary.

A closed-neck design with a Nehru collar is particularly easy to dress up. You can wear it with tailored trousers for a clean, modern combination or choose matching bottoms for a more traditional suit-like appearance.

For a cocktail evening or reception, a dark velvet bandhgala can look especially polished. For daytime functions, consider lighter shades such as beige, ivory or muted blue in a less heavy fabric.

3. Pair it with tailored trousers, not just matching bottoms

One of the most wearable details of Shah Rukh Khan's outfit was the pairing of his velvet jacket with grey-blue tailored trousers. It broke up the richness of the jacket and kept the overall combination from looking too formal or uniform-like.

You can recreate this with charcoal, grey, navy or black trousers, depending on the colour of your jacket. A dark blue Jodhpuri, for instance, works well with grey or black tailored trousers. A black jacket can be paired with charcoal or matching black bottoms for a more streamlined appearance.

Pay attention to the length and fit. Straight or slightly tapered trousers usually complement the structured shape of a Jodhpuri jacket. Avoid overly baggy bottoms if the jacket is sharply tailored, as the difference in proportions can make the outfit look unbalanced.

4. Choose footwear that keeps the outfit polished

Footwear can make a considerable difference to a traditional-meets-contemporary outfit. Shah Rukh Khan kept his look grounded with black shoes, which complemented the formal character of the jacket and trousers.

For a similar combination, choose black formal shoes, sleek loafers or traditional mojaris, depending on the occasion. Leather loafers can work particularly well for cocktail parties and receptions where you want a contemporary finish. Mojaris are a natural choice if you want to lean into the Indianwear aesthetic.

The key is to avoid footwear that looks too casual for the rest of the outfit. Chunky sports shoes, for instance, may interrupt the clean silhouette of a tailored Jodhpuri.

5. Keep the accessories understated

A Jodhpuri jacket already has a strong silhouette, so you don't need to overload it with accessories. Shah Rukh Khan's look included a watch, sunglasses and a few subtle details, allowing the jacket to remain the focus.

A classic wristwatch is an easy finishing touch. You can also add a small brooch or pocket square if the jacket's design allows for it. If the buttons or detailing are already prominent, keep additional accessories minimal.

For a daytime wedding, sunglasses can add a relaxed touch to the outfit. For an evening reception, skip them and let the tailoring do the talking.

6. Experiment with colour beyond black

Black is an easy choice for formal dressing, but it isn't the only option for a wedding. Velvet Jodhpuri jackets in navy, wine, emerald and deep brown can look equally polished, particularly for winter celebrations.

Navy is a dependable choice if you want something versatile. Wine and burgundy add warmth, while emerald green can make a statement without relying on heavy surface embellishment. If you're attending a daytime function, lighter shades such as beige, ivory and muted blue can feel more appropriate.

When choosing a colour, consider the trousers and footwear you already own. A jacket that works with at least two or three combinations will be a more useful wardrobe addition than one that can only be worn as a complete matching set.

7. Dress according to the wedding function

A Jodhpuri jacket can be styled differently depending on where you're wearing it. For a cocktail evening or reception, a velvet jacket with tailored trousers and formal shoes is a polished choice. For an engagement party, you can experiment with a textured or embroidered bandhgala and a statement watch.

For a daytime wedding, lighter fabrics and softer colours may be more comfortable. If you're attending a traditional ceremony, a matching Jodhpuri suit with mojaris can give the outfit a more formal finish.

And if you're part of the groom's family, coordinate with the wedding palette without trying to match the groom's outfit exactly. A well-styled jacket can look distinctive while still fitting the celebration.

Velvet Indian-wear jackets for men:

The takeaway

Shah Rukh Khan's Udaipur wedding look makes a good case for the velvet Jodhpuri jacket as an alternative to the usual wedding sherwani or suit. Its appeal lies in the balance between traditional tailoring and modern styling. Pair it with well-fitted trousers, polished footwear and minimal accessories, and you have an outfit that can work for more than one wedding invitation.

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SRK's velvet jacket: FAQs What did Shah Rukh Khan wear to the Udaipur wedding? Shah Rukh Khan wore a velvet Jodhpuri jacket with a Nehru collar and single-breasted button closure, paired with grey-blue tailored trousers and black shoes. He completed the look with a watch, sunglasses and accessories.

Which shoes look best with a Jodhpuri jacket? Black formal shoes, sleek loafers and traditional mojaris are all suitable options. Choose footwear according to the formality of the event and the overall styling of the outfit.

What trousers should you wear with a Jodhpuri jacket? Tailored trousers in grey, charcoal, black or navy are versatile options. Straight or slightly tapered fits generally complement the structured silhouette of a Jodhpuri jacket.

Can men wear a velvet Jodhpuri jacket to a wedding? Yes. Velvet Jodhpuri jackets work particularly well for winter weddings, receptions, cocktail evenings and engagement celebrations. Choose a well-fitted style in colours such as navy, black, wine or emerald.

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