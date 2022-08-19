Shamita Shetty's little floral dress is meant for all summer parties

Shamita Shetty is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or a formal outfit, Shamita knows how to deck up in an attire and make it look better. Shamita's Instagram profile is replete with such fashion inspo and we get motivated regularly to dress up and step out. Shamita also knows how to blend style and comfort effortlessly into stunning outfits and we are always scurrying to take notes on fashion every time she drops pictures from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profiles.

Shamita, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself decked up in a perfect summer attire. Shamita embraced the season in a little dress and made it look more gorgeous. The actor played muse to fashion designer house RAE and picked a floral dress for the pictures. Shamita's little floral dress came intricately printed in minimal floral patterns in shades of grey, yellow and pink, on the base of black shade. The dress featured fluffy full sleeves and a V-neckline. The plunging neckline cascaded to gathered up details below the waist and frills. Shamita further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings from the shelves of Lotus Suutra Jewellery. "Lights camera click click,” Shamita wrote in her caption and shared the pictures with her Instagram family. Take a look at her pictures here:

Shamita added more pop of colours to her look with bright yellow stilettos from the shelves of Melissa India. Styled by fashion stylist Saachi Vijaywargia, Shamita wore her coloured tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Shamita aced the look to perfection.

