Shanaya Kapoor in sequin saree and tube blouse walks as showstopper at LFW, unimpressed netizens say 'Poor walk'. Watch

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) X FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India). Shanaya walked the runway as a showstopper at the ongoing fashion event. She closed the show for designer Arpita Mehta, who showcased her latest Summer collection inspired by a summery holiday mood. The designer's latest line pays a true homage to the wardrobe one flaunts on their summer Sojourn and masterfully blends floral, geometric prints and bright pops of colour to create an array of looks. Keep scrolling to see Shanaya's stint as a showstopper, and check out what netizens had to say about her walk.

Shanaya Kapoor walks the runway at LFW 2023

On Saturday night, Shanaya Kapoor turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week. Shanaya walked the ramp for Arpita Mehta in a yellow sequinned saree and a tube blouse from the designer's latest Summer collection. Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, cousins Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, brother Jahaan Kapoor, and Antara Marwah cheered for Shanaya by attending the show. Maheep also posted snippets and called her daughter an 'amazing showstopper'. Check out pictures and videos of Shanaya's showstopper look below.

Meanwhile, Shanaya failed to impress netizens. They took to the comments section to show their disappointment. One user wrote, "Such a poor walk. Designer ke paise barbaad." Another wrote, "She can't walk. I don't know why she participated in the ramp walk." A netizen remarked, "She stumbled...such a waste of designer's effort. Even school fashion shows are better than this."

Regarding the design elements of Aprita Mehta's yellow ensemble Shanaya wore, it comes with a tube blouse and a pre-draped saree. The saree has a floor-sweeping pleated pallu, a mermaid-style silhouette, and shimmering sequin embellishments. She wore it with a matching tube blouse featuring a plunging neckline, cropped midriff-baring hem, sequin work, and a fitted bust.

Lastly, centre-parted open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, dewy base, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, contoured face, and no accessories rounded off Shanaya's ramp look.