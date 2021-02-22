Shanaya Kapoor shows how to mix athleisure with femininity in all-pink cargos

Take it from Shanaya Kapoor to teach you the correct way to mix athleisure with chic femininity. The upcoming fashionista already has her fans hooked to her off-duty style and whenever she shares new images of herself on social media, they go viral. Her latest images have created a frenzy as well and for all the right reason.

The pictures that we are talking about show Shanaya wearing an all-pink athleisure look. For the impromptu shoot at home, she wore a bold pink oversised hoodie. The baggy hoodie featured a kangaroo pocket and stripes on the arm for that added sporty vibe. She teamed it with a pair of cargo pink sweat pants.

These are the dream sweat pants for everyone during winters, as they feature drawcord on elastic waist for that perfect fit along with side zip pockets and extra leg pockets. Yes, that is correct. Shanaya glammed up the look a bit by accessorising it with a pair of chunky hoop earrings and a couple of rings. Her makeup included shimmery eye shadow teamed with mascara laden lashes and a nude lip. The 21-year-old posted the stunning images on Instagram with the caption, "lounging in @weareivypark @adidasindia #ICYPARK (sic)."

Coming back to the bold-pink attire, it was from the Adidas and Ivy Park collaboration. The hoodie is worth ₹9,999 and the sweat pants also cost ₹9,999. So, if you want to add this look to your collection, you will have to shell out ₹19,998.

The hoodie is worth ₹9,999 (shop.adidas.co.in)

The sweat pants are worth ₹9,999 (shop.adidas.co.in)

Check out some of the other outfits of Shanaya that we are fond of:

On the work front, Shanaya was the assistant director for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film that released in 2020 had Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She also made appearances on the show, The Famous Lives Of Bollywood Wives with her mother Maheep Kapoor and father Sanjay Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter