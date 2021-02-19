Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout
- Belly dancing is a major part of Shanaya Kapoor's exercise routine and it seems like she really enjoys it as well. Belly dancing is a great core workout among other things and that is why it should be a part of your routine too.
Belly dancing is one of the most fun forms of exercise and a lot of celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shanaya Kapoor incorporate it in their workout routines so that it does not become mundane. Whenever Shanaya posts a belly dancing video of herself on social media, it garners a lot of attention. Her recent clip also did the same.
The video that we are talking about shows the 21-year-old belly dancing with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja on a remix version of Shakira’s famous song Hips Don’t Lie. She nails every step in the one-minute-long video with a lot of grace. For her dancing session, Shanaya opted to wear a black halter neck sports bra which she teamed with a grey skirt and tied it in a way to give it an asymmetric hemline. She also added a tassel belt at her waist in order to highlight her belly dancing steps.
Shanaya left her hair open for the dance session and looked radiant with her workout glow. She shared the awe-generating clip with the caption, "Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja (sic).”
As a lot of Bollywood celebrities have started inclining towards this form of fitness, let’s talk a little about the benefits of belly dancing.
It is a form of workout that won’t feel like one. Belly dancing is known to work on the thigh muscles along with glutes and it works most on the stomach muscles. It also works on your spine and knees resulting in relieving you from joint pain and improving body balance and posture. The intensity of the dance also helps to burn calories and as a result, you lose weight.
Don’t you feel like getting your groove on now?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Potential mechanism underlying loss of muscle mass during menopause: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout
- Belly dancing is a major part of Shanaya Kapoor's exercise routine and it seems like she really enjoys it as well. Belly dancing is a great core workout among other things and that is why it should be a part of your routine too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study at Ischgl ski resort finds lasting coronavirus immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength
- Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy from knee raises to jumping over and under the drills, core building exercises and even Yoga asanas at Lucknow grounds | Check video and benefits of these workouts inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to gift 2,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to UN peacekeepers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of people getting hospitalised due to food allergy tripled: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gene variant inherited from Neanderthals decreases severe Covid-19 risk: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LGB people more prone to mental health disorders, alcohol misuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study takes early step towards leukemia drug therapy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox