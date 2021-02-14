Shanaya Kapoor in red mini dress is date night outfit goals, don't you agree?
- Shanaya Kapoor can carry the colour red like no other and she proved it recently. She posted an image of herself wearing a mini camisole dress which we think is a great date night look option for Valentine's Day.
Red is the colour of love and that is what Shanaya Kapoor is channelling this Valentine's Day. If you are also searching for the perfect Valentine's Day dress inspiration, you are in the right space. Shanaya recently shared an image wearing a fabulous red dress which we think is a top contender for date night outfits. You can never go wrong with a mini dress, especially if it is bright red and the occasion is Valentine's Day.
The image that we are talking about shows Shanaya posing in a bright red camisole dress. The satin mini dress featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. The silhouette of the dress hugged Shanaya's curves perfectly. She accessorised the look with a few silver pieces which included a delicate necklace, a few bracelets and a pair of earrings.
For her glam, the 21-year-old opted for on-point eyeliner, filled-in brows, some bronzer, mascara-clad lashes along with a glossy red lip and lots of highlighter. To top it off, she left her wavy side-parted hair down. Shanaya looks stunning in this ensemble and we are taking notes. She shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption, "Red chilli was the inspo."
Check out some of the other looks by Shanaya that we think will be great as a date night outfit:
Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She is also the younger cousin of Sonam, Rhea, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. On the work front, Shanaya made her first TV appearance on the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya's mother was among the lead cast of the show. She even worked as an assistant director in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The 2020 Netflix release had Shanaya's cousin, Janhvi Kapoor playing the protagonist in the film.
