fashion

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts washboard abs in white crop top and blue jeans combo

  • Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public and sent her fans into a frenzy. Her followers cannot help but marvel at the sartorial choices of the fashionista. Have a look:
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:49 PM IST

A white top with a blue jeans combo is the classic look which you can never go wrong with. However, there are ample ways to slay this combo and Shanaya Kapoor is teaching us about the sexy one. Sonam Kapoor’s younger cousin recently made her Instagram account public and sent her fans into a frenzy. Just like her sisters, Shanaya has also garnered a lot of attention for her sartorial sense which her fans got an idea of, during her appearance on the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Shanaya recently shared the aforementioned pictures, which are from a photoshoot on social media and looked absolutely fabulous. The images had the 21-year-old wearing a white halter neck crop top and flaunting her toned midriff. She teamed the top with a pair of baggy distressed jeans and to be honest, we are quite a fan of this look.

Shanaya glammed up the ensemble with dewy makeup that featured kohl-clad eyes, mascara-laden lashes, bronzed cheeks and a nude pink glossy lip along with lots of highlighter. She topped off the rugged vibe of the look by having her slightly wavy side-parted hair down. To accessorise the outfit, she wore a couple of silver chains. Shanaya shared the images with the caption, “Coffee, mascara & a bit of sun @sashajairam @makeupbyriddhima ily guys #basicssssbabe (sic).”

Check out some of the other looks that prove Shanaya’s off-duty outfits are worth bookmarking:

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She is also the cousin of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. On the work front, Shanaya made her first appearance on the screen in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She was also an assistant director in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which Janhvi played the lead role.

