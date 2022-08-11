Sharvari Wagh makes fans go Uff as she looks beyond stunning in mini dress for a sultry photoshoot: Check out pics

Actor Sharvari Wagh may be a film old in the industry, but she has already made an indelible mark on her fans. Apart from her work, the star also manages to impress netizens with her charming looks and steal-worthy closet. Need proof? Take a look at Shavrari's latest post on Instagram, and you will believe us too. Sharvari dropped several pictures from a sultry photoshoot of herself on Instagram recently, looking beyond stunning in a mini dress. Her fans were left weak in the knees after checking out the post.

On Wednesday, Sharvari and her stylist Chandini Whabi dropped several pictures from a new barefoot photoshoot. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor captioned her post, "When salsa is the main course." She donned a mini dress by the New York-based designer Naeem Khan. It comes adorned with feather embellishments, making it a forever party look when you want to make a head-turning statement. So, don't forget to take a few styling tips from Sharvari. Check out her post below. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh is the coolest babe on the block in ₹5k crop top and mini skirt for new photoshoot: Check out pics)

Talking about Sharvari's sleeveless ensemble, the mini-length dress comes in a pleasing ivory shade. It features broad strapped sleeves, a plunging neckline, diamantes adorned on the torso, white feather embellishments done all over, and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her svelte frame and long legs.

In the end, Sharvari chose berry-toned lip shade, subtle shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sleek black eyeliner, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. She also ditched all accessories and tied her tresses in a centre-parted hairdo with loose strands sculpting her face. The minimal aesthetics allowed the dress to be the star attraction of her look.

Sharvari's pictures got several likes and comments from her followers. One user wrote, "Uff." Another commented, "Maam is slaying and serving lewks." A fan complimented Sharvari and wrote, "It's giving EUPHORIA vibes."

Do you like Sharvari's look in this new photoshoot?