Sharvari Wagh shows how to style a white lace bustier top in a new jaw-dropping photoshoot: See pics here

Actor Sharvari Wagh may be a film old in the industry, but the star has already made a mark with her voguish fashion statements. A look at her Instagram page, and you will understand what we mean. From shimmering sequin sarees and red-carpet-ready gowns to trendy summer dresses and fun separates, Sharvari has a steal-worthy collection of outfits in her collection. She even dishes out styling tips with each look. Case in point: Sharvari's latest photoshoot in an all-white attire showed us how to style a lace bustier. Don't forget to add it to your mood board.

On Friday, Sharvari dropped two pictures from a jaw-dropping photoshoot and captioned them, "White lies, in disguise." The actor slipped into a white top and bottoms set and struck glamorous poses for the camera. Celebrity fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai styled her for the photos. Scroll ahead to check them out. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh serves a smoking hot look in mini slip dress, fan calls her 'hot')

Embracing the allure of the romantic and sultry silhouettes by wearing bustier or corset tops has been the top fashion trend for a while now. There's a sense of charm and poise in the garment. And Sharvari included all of these elements in her styling for the photoshoot.

Sharvari donned a spaghetti-strapped top featuring a plunging V neckline accentuating her decolletage, lace embroidery on the top and cut-out sheer floral patterns on the midriff. A pair of high-waisted bottoms completed her outfit.

In the end, Sharvari chose side-parted open tresses and ditched all accessories to style the ensemble. And for the glam picks, she opted for subtle smoky eye shadow, light mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, sharp contouring, nude lip shade and well-defined brows.

After Sharvari posted the photos, they garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Sunny Kaushal's stylist Amandeep Kaur wrote, "Hot hot." Malavika Mohanan commented, "Pretty ladyyyyy." Many netizens also dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh made her debut in the film industry with Bunty Aur Babli 2. It also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.