Shefali Shah is picture of absolute elegance in belted saree and retro blouse, her earrings win the day: See pics

Actor Shefali Shah has captured the hearts of her fans with her impeccable performances. However, it is not just the star's magic on screen that makes us fall in love with her. Shefali's sartorial elegance is equally unbeatable. She recently dropped pictures in a monochrome belted saree and a retro-style blouse, and we couldn't take our eyes off her. She wore the traditional look for attending the International Police Award Arts Festival. Keep scrolling to see her pictures in the ensemble.

Shefali Shah is a picture of absolute elegance in belted saree

On Saturday, Shefali Shah posted several pictures of herself from a photoshoot on Instagram and captioned them with a black and white heart emoji. The Darlings actor wore the six yards to attend the International Police Award Arts Festival, where she won the Best Actress Award for presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime Season 1. The saree and the blouse piece are from the shelves of the ace designer JJ Valaya's label. While we loved her traditional outfit, Shefali's earrings won the day for us. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival, fan says 'Miss World and Miss Universe on same stage')

Shefali's pre-pleated six yards come in black and white monochrome leaf pattern and abstract bold stripes with contrasting tan piping and embellished beaded tassels adorned on the ends of the pallu. She cinched the six yards on the waist with a tan brown leather belt featuring a signature JJ Valaya gold ornate buckle.

Shefali paired the saree with a black retro-style backless blouse featuring a plunging neckline decorated with a monochrome leaf pattern, puffed half-length sleeves with embroidered patti borders, and contrasting tan piping. Lastly, she picked black strappy stilettos and dangling statement silver jhumkis adorned with gemstones for the accessories.

For the glam picks, Shefali Shah chose glossy mauve lip shade, smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter. Centre-parted open sleek tresses gave her contemporary look a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali Shah was last seen in the second season of the Netflix series Delhi Crime. Her next project is Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.