Shehnaaz Gill is ready for the summer in botanical print backless dress

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram feed is filled with glamorous and stunning pictures of the gorgeous Punjabi actor who is best know for her stint in the Bigg Boss house and also popularly as, Punjab Ki Katrina. The stunning actor recently took to her social media feed to once again treat fans with images of herself looking ready for the summer in a bright coloured outfit as she pranced and posed on the bed all dressed up.

The former Bigg Boss contestant can be seen in the images wearing a pale powder blue backless short dress with tropical print in pink all over it. The stunning star looked absolutely ravishing as she sported minimal make-up to compliment her look, her hair open with the front sectioned off into plaits and tucked neatly at the back. Shehnaaz looked as adorable as always as she posed for the camera in the full-sleeved, backless maxi dress with thigh high slit, which is the perfect choice for the summer heat.

Looking at Shehnaaz's photos, musician Agsy commented, “Simplicity at its best”, while her fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the stunner calling her a “beauty queen” and a “dream come true.” One wrote, “Breathtakingly beautiful,” while another comment read, “Can’t help but fall for you.”

After becoming a household name after her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz went on to star in a number of music videos and even produced her brother Shehbaz Badesha’s song Little Star which starred Giorgia Andriani.

On the work front, Shehnaaz has been working on her eponymous YouTube channel. Soon she will be seen alongside Punjabi singer, actor and superstar Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.